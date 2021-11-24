The Awesome Influence Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick, Boom Had On Disney’s Encanto
Tick, tick...BOOM! and Encanto have more in common than you may think.
Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda are certainly spoiled for choice these days. Whether they want to see his unique approach to filmmaking as director of tick, tick….BOOM! or listen to his catchy songs in Disney’s Encanto, there’s countless ways to enjoy the Tony winner’s talent. What’s interesting, however, is how these two seemingly dissimilar projects - which were released almost simultaneously - actually influenced each other.
Lin-Manuel Miranda sat down with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg to chat about his creative process when it comes to both theatre and filmmaking. The Hamilton veteran just made his directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, a film adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Rent composer Jonathan Larson. He also wrote the music for Disney’s latest release Encanto around the same time, marking his second musical collaboration with the House of Mouse after Moana. Think it might be challenging to work on both at the same time? Not so for Lin-Manuel Miranda. In fact, he actually found the process to be rather serendipitous. He said:
Editing a movie and writing a song may seem like totally different disciplines - what does splicing video footage together have in common with creating a melody for the piano? More than one may think, according to Lin-Manuel Miranda. He explained:
Whether weaving harmonies or making movie magic, it seems like Lin-Manuel Miranda can find inspiration wherever he goes.
tick, tick...BOOM! is available to stream now on Netflix, and going viral for its various easter eggs. Encanto is now playing in theaters everywhere.
