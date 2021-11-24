Encanto Voice Cast: Where You’ve Seen And Heard The Disney Movie Stars Before

Whenever a new animated Disney movie comes out there are a few things you are guaranteed to see: dazzling visuals, a fun yet emotional story about the main character finding themselves, and an impressive cast list. We could talk about the first two characteristics for Disney Animation Studios’ latest offering, but for now let’s turn our focus to the star-studded Encanto voice cast with its combination of rising stars and up-and-coming talent.

Below you will find a quick yet comprehensive list of actors who have used their voices to tell the story of a new Disney hero who makes the most of what life has given her and sets out to discover her magic gift to save her family and their enchanted home.

Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel Madrigal)

Stephanie Beatriz leads the Encanto voice cast as Mirabel Madrigal, the lone member of her large and colorful family who was not blessed with magical powers, and brings with her a tremendous list of credits on the big screen and small screen alike. First and foremost, Beatriz is probably best remembered for her portrayal of the tough-as-nails and mysterious Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which completed its eight-season run in September 2021. The majority of Beatriz’s career has been spent on TV, with a mix of live-action comedies like Modern Family, Hello Ladies, and Reno 911!, as well as animated series including Central Park, DuckTales, BoJack Horseman, and numerous others. Her film appearances include In The Heights, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday, Short Term 12, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal)

Next up on our list is the legendary John Leguizamo, who uses his remarkable set of skills and dynamic range to bring to life Bruno Madrigal, the black sheep of the family and Mirabel’s uncle who has the ability to look into the future. Throughout his career, Leguizamo has appeared in countless movies, TV shows, and stage productions including multiple voice-acting roles in the Ice Age franchise, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and Walking with Dinosaurs. Leguizamo’s live-action work is how most will remember the actor who has played major roles in the likes of Romeo+Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, John Wick, and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. Leguizamo won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1999 for his Spike Lee-directed semi-autobiographical one-man show Freak, which aired on HBO the previous October.

María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma Madrigal)

Taking on the role of Mirabel Madrigal’s grandmother, Abuela, in Encanto is María Cecilia Botero, a veteran Colombian TV actress whose list of credits goes all the way back to the early 1970s. Throughout her career, Botero has appeared on Los Dueños Del Poder, La Bruja, Nuevo Rico, Nuevo Pobre, María, and dozens of other programs, movies, and specials.

Wilmer Valderrama (Agustín Madrigal)

Then we have Wilmer Valderrama, who lends his voice to Agustín Madrigal, Maribel’s father, on the Encanto cast. Best known for his portrayal of foreign exchange student Fez on That ‘70s Show and later Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS, Valderrama has been a major name in film and TV for more than 20 years now. This includes voice work on shows like Handy Mandy, Clifford’s Really Big Movie, and Onward to name a few. During that same stretch of time, Valderrama has appeared in live-action movies like Party Monster, Fast Food Nation, The Adderall Diaries, and Blast Beat. Oh, and we can’t forget his portrayal of Don Carlos Madrigal on From Dusk till Dawn: The Series or all those small roles on the likes of Grey’s Anatomy, Royal Pains, and Raising Hope.

Adassa (Dolores Madrigal)

Adassa, the Reggaetón sensation who has worked with Pitbull, Lil Jon, and Juvenile to produce massive hits throughout her career, lends her voice to the character of Dolores Madrigal, Mirabel’s sisters, in Encanto. The Disney animated movie is the acting debut for the singer-songwriter, whose previous credits include appearances as herself on various TV shows and awards shows.

Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal)

Isabella Madrigal, Mirabel’s picture-perfect sister who can make flowers appear out of thin air, is portrayed by Diane Guerrero in Encanto. Since making her debut in the medical crime series Body of Proof in 2011, Guerrero has taken on major roles on shows like Orange Is the New Black, Jane the Virgin, and most recently Doom Patrol, on which she plays “Crazy” Jane. Guerrero’s other TV work includes voice acting on Elena of Avalor and Harvey Girls Forever!, as well as the appearances on Are We There for Yet?, Blue Bloods, and several others. Her film work includes Blast Beat, Peter and John, and Killerman.

Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal)

Portraying Mirabel Madrigal’s uncle Félix in Encanto is musician and actor Mauro Castillo. Over the years, Castillo has been recognized with Latin Grammy nominations for his composition and singing, and has appeared on a few TV series including Paro De Mi Corazón, Rafael Orozco, El Ídolo, and El Joe.



Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal)

Then we have Angie Cepeda, who brings to life the character of Julieta Madrigal, aka Maribel’s mom, whose magical cooking has mysterious healing qualities. Prior to landing a role on the Encanto cast, Cepeda made a name for herself with movies like Sammy Y Yo, which earned her critical acclaim upon the film’s 2003 release, Ilona Ilega Con La Iluvia, Love in the Time of Cholera, The Seed of Silence, and a couple dozen others. She has also spent a great deal of her career on the small green with appearances on Pablo Escobar, El Patrón Del Mal, 2091, and Los Protegidos.

Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal)

Taking on the role of Luisa Madrigal, Mirabel's sister with superhuman abilities, is Jessica Darrow. Including Encanto, Darrow has four credits to her name, including Feast of the Seven Fishes, Following Hannah Stone, and the podcast series titled Anomaly.

Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal)

Rhenzy Feliz joins the Encanto cast as Camilo Madrigal, Mirabel’s cousin with the magical ability to shape-shift. Fans of Marvel’s Runaways will surely recognize Feliz as Alex Wilder, the leader of the titular group of teenagers on the Hulu superhero series, but if not that, then his other shows and movies may ring a bell. Before showing up on the Marvel adaptation, Feliz landed roles on Casual and Teen Wolf. Since then, he has made one-off appearances on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and American Horror Stories. In 2020, Feliz made his feature film debut in the Netflix drama All Together Now. He is also set to appear in George Clooney’s coming of age drama The Tender Bar, which will soon land on Amazon Prime Video.

Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal)

Pepa Madrigal, Mirabel’s emotional aunt who has the power to control the weather around her in Encanto, is voiced by Carolina Gaitán. The release of the Disney animated movie will be the first feature film Gaitán has been a part of since providing background vocals in the 2017 musical drama The Greatest Showman, though she has appeared on a number of TV programs since making her acting debut nearly 20 years ago. Over the course of her career, Gaitán has appeared on shows like the Netflix crime drama Narcos, portraying Marta Ochoa in the series’ first season, Hermanitas Calle, Celia, Flor Salvaje, Gabriella, Giros Del Destino, Isa TK+, and several others. Her most recent appearance was on the telenovela Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso, which wrapped up in 2019.



Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal)

Ravi Cabot-Conyers shows up in Encanto as Antonio Madrigal, Maribel’s young cousin who idolizes her in addition to being able to speak with animals. The youngest member of the Disney animated movie’s cast, Cabot-Conyers made his big debut in a 2016 episode of Saturday Night Live, briefly appearing in the skit titled “Kids Talking Trump.” Since then, he has appeared on The Resident, Tell Me a Story, Ode to Joy, and #blackAF, portraying Kam Barris.



Maluma (Mariano)

And then there is Colombian singer Maluma, who takes on the role of Isabela Madrigal’s charming and dashingly handsome fiancé Mariano. Encanto marks the Grammy-nominated performer’s acting debut, though he has previously appeared as himself on a number of reality and competition series over the course of the past decade. During that same stretch of time, Maluma has released five albums and taken home several awards, one of the most notable coming in 2020 when he was named the Best Latin Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

And if Pico, the keel-billed toucan featured briefly in Encanto, sounds familiar, it’s because he is voiced by Alan Tudyk, who has become one of Disney’s most prolific voice actors in the past decade or so with appearances in Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Moana, and most recently Raya and the Last Dragon as Tuk Tuk. Now that we have gone through the Encanto cast and where you’ve seen (and heard) the stars before, check out our schedule of the remaining 2021 movie premiere dates so you don’t miss out at the theater (or at home on a streaming service) this holiday season.

