The Clearing Star Miranda Otto Reveals Why The Hulu Cult Drama Was One Of The 'Hardest' Projects Of Her Career
It definitely sounds like Miranda Otto had a lot to juggle with this complicated peformance.
Throughout her career, Miranda Otto has appeared in iconic fantasy movies like Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, and popped up on shows like Homeland and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, providing outstanding and multi-faceted performances in the process. While Otto gave it her all in her portrayals of Éowyn and Zelda Spellman, her latest project, The Clearing, is one of the most challenging projects of her stellar career.
In the series, which debuted on Hulu in May 2023, Otto takes on the role of Adrienne Beaufort, the leader of a mysterious cult that abducts children in Australia in order to fulfill its master plan. The show’s narrative bounces back and forth between two timelines to tell its complex story about cults and the impact they have on everyone involved.
When speaking with CinemaBlend ahead of The Clearing’s release, Otto opened up about the complexities of the series, both in terms of playing a character who “had to be so many things to so many people,” and the way in which the series was filmed. In short, Otto called it one of the hardest projects she’s worked on:
Otto revealed that the original plan was to work on four of the show’s eight episodes at once to work around co-star Guy Pearce’s availability, but the production ended up including bits and pieces of two more episodes at some stages.
When it came to portraying the elusive cult leader, Otto felt she had a responsibility to get the portrayal down, both in terms of her distinct look and the effect she had on various other characters in the show:
When teasing the rest of The Clearing and where things will go for Adrienne, Otto said “there are more layers” that will be peeled back as we learn more about her character. In juggling those aspects of the character and the story in general, the actress again said the project “was definitely one of the hardest ones” she’s done.
The first two episodes of The Clearing are currently streaming for anyone with a Hulu subscription, and the remaining six chapters will be released every Wednesday from here on out. If you want to know what else is coming to Hulu, as well as other streamers and channels, take a look at our 2023 TV schedule.
