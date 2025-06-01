'I Always Find That It's The Women Who Give Me The Hardest Time.' Sydney Sweeney Talks Convincing Casting Directors She's Not Euphoria's Cassie (And It's Easier Said Than Done)

Sydney Sweeney may be one of Hollywood’s most in-demand rising stars right now. From starring in The White Lotus to leading rom-coms and action films, Sweeney has made it clear she doesn’t want to be boxed in. However, based on the actress' comments, it seems like casting directors have different ideas, particularly female ones. The Anyone but You star recently opened up about having a hard time in the audition room after being closely associated with her Euphoria character, Cassie.

The 27-year-old actress participated in a wide-ranging interview with The Times, during which she got real about being sexualized in Hollywood after starring in Euphoria. As explained, that was mostly because of her connection to Cassie, who is a highly sexual character in the show. While Sydney Sweeney is grateful over playing Cassie and other complex roles, she says it's also has soured some potential opportunities for her. She feels like casting directors often like to typecast her because of the hit HBO show:

To be honest, actually, I always find that it’s the women who give me the hardest time. It happens, too, in the audition room. I see it all the time where they don’t think I am right for [a role] because they watched Cassie in Euphoria. Especially because Cassie was such a sexualised character — that puts a wall up for people. I feel like I’m constantly having to be like, no, no, I’m an actor, I’m supposed to be different characters.

Honestly, it's hard to hear that women have apparently been more discerning when it comes to Sweeney expanding her horizons. Ideally, we are supposed to be supporting each other, not tearing each other down. Many actors in Hollywood often decide to take highly sexualized roles, like Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights, or Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name. These roles opened doors for the young actors, instead of holding them back, and I think it’s time to extend these opportunities to the women who decide to do the same thing.

In turn, it seems like Sydney Sweeney has been choosing a variety of roles to prove her range. From her darkly restrained performance in Reality to a mainstream horror movie like Immaculate, Sweeney has shown she’s capable of more than just emotional breakdowns, bathroom meltdowns and sex scenes, which run rampant in Euphoria. She has also expanded her work behind the camera, becoming a Hollywood producer and giving herself the opportunities that she’s been denied.

It seems like this trend is continuing, as Sweeney's latest film is Echo Valley, in which she stars alongside Julianne Moore. The movie sees Sweeney plays a troubled daughter who shows up to her mother’s ranch covered in someone else's blood. It’s a buzzy thriller, with one of the best and most respected actresses in Hollywood.

All in all, it would appear that the Eden actress has a lot more to her, and she’s just getting started. Considering her experiences, I hope she’s learned a lot from her own journey and uplifts other young actresses who also don’t want to be put in boxes.

You can see Sydney Sweeney in Echo Valley which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription on June 6. Fans can also check out her performance as Cassie on Euphoria, which is now streaming with an HBO Max subscription.