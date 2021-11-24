The Deleted Ghostbusters Scene From 1984 That Jason Reitman Put Into Ghostbusters: Afterlife
With a very special cameo.
Writer-director Jason Reitman has a Ghostbusters movie in theaters at the moment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. But he also has appeared in previous Ghostbusters movies -- one time when we could see him, and one time where he was cut. What?! Jason’s own father, Ivan Reitman, actually CUT him out of the original Ghostbusters? He certainly did, and it’s a story you really have to hear for yourself in the video above, thanks to the two filmmakers appearing as guests on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast. The video is above.
The cool thing about this deleted footage of Jason Reitman in the original Ghostbusters movie is that the director was able to dig through Sony’s film archives and retrieve the scene… and then put it back into Ghostbusters: Afterlife! I’m not 100% sure where the scene can be found in Afterlife, as Reitman told us about the restoration after we had screened the movie. But I think it might happen at the moment when Paul Rudd’s teacher, Mr. Grooberson, shows Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Podcast (Logan Kim) laptop footage of the original Ghostbusters in New York City, because the Reitmans apparently were on a staircase of an apartment building and waving.
As Ivan Reitman explains to ReelBlend:
Jason Reitman knew the entire time that he planned to use footage from the original movie in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. And he knew that he specifically wanted to find the shot of his immediate family standing outside of a building in New York City as the Ghostbusters pull up. And he found it! So thanks to some miraculous restoration, the scene lives again in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Says Jason:
So now, if you are going to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife, or you checked it out and want to see it again, look out for a very young Jason Reitman cameoing in his own film, thanks to archived footage from 1984!
