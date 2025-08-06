Jurassic World Rebirth's Deleted Raptor Scene Has A Jonathan Bailey Joke I Wish Made The Cut

If you think you hear raptors in your kitchen, don’t be alarmed. As the 2025 movie Jurassic World Rebirth has just hit PVOD, that could be anyone watching the latest dinosaur fueled adventure to see how life has found a way to keep our prehistoric friends in business. (Check out our review.) With that comes all sorts of behind the scenes goodies, and Rebirth’s special features has a deleted raptor scene that includes a Jonathan Bailey gag I really wish they’d kept in the finished film.

Thanks to THR landing an exclusive clip of this moment in the Jurassic Park universe, we can see that yes, we were supposed to see more velociraptors on Ile Saint-Hubert. As you can see in the clip below, more of those legendary creatures appeared than we saw in theaters, leaving Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Loomis to drop this clever moment of comedic fear:

Exclusive: #JurassicWorldRebirth deleted scene shows the film's key characters encountering a group of raptors on the hunt--available to own or rent on digital now pic.twitter.com/ErgFJhWMsvAugust 5, 2025

There’s nothing like a well-timed beat of fear to sell something as simple as the word “Ok.” In this case, that singular response is prompted by Xavier (David Iacono) openly expressing his fear that there are raptors present. Eagle eyed fans who saw Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters will have noticed this scene was missing.

You cinematic archeologists may have also realized that even this restored version is different from what we saw in Rebirth’s first trailer. For reference, here’s the trailer for the latest Jurassic World installment. Pay close attention to the scene that starts at 01:29, and see if you can hear the difference:

I’m not going to lie, I actually like the deleted scene’s version better. I can definitely appreciate the Get Smart style punchline that contradicts a desire not to hear something’s happening.

Comparing the two versions of this joke, I'm still partial to Jurassic World Rebirth having Jonathan Bailey simply saying “Ok,” a choice leaves more room in the moment to process the moment into a good chuckle. Of course, that's something people currently enjoying Rebirth can debate; with Peacock subscription holders more than likely able to join in the conversation before the year is out.

Before he set out on blockbuster rollercoaster, Mr. Bailey asked for Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum’s advice for a Jurassic adventure. Responding with a simple note to have fun with the road ahead, Scarlett Johansson’s co-lead on this dinosaur tour seems to have done just that; with this moment really standing out as a result. It’s just a shame that it didn’t make it into the final cut.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Jurassic World tickets are pretty expensive in the cinematic universe where dinosaurs roam the grounds. However, $7.99 a month (with ads) gets you access to the cinematic adventure available in that very world. Throw in options to upgrade to ad-free Peacock Premium plans, and the libraries of NBC, Bravo, and Universal titles also along for the ride, and you'll feel like you've spared no expense.

Don’t let that stop you from digging in for Jurassic World Rebirth, which is now available for rental and purchase on PVOD. Physical media enthusiasts can pick this title up on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 9th - including more bonus features 65 million years in the making.

We still don't know when the movie will premiere on Peacock, but those features will help keep the conversation going for a while. Especially with the subject of where Jurassic World Rebirth's hypothetical sequel should go being firmly on the books.