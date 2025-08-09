Freakier Friday Confirms A Theory I Always Had About Jake, And Chad Michael Murray Told Me His True Thoughts About It
"Let's play with that."
SPOILERS are ahead for the ending of Freakier Friday.
Now that the Freakier Friday release is here, it’s time to start unpacking all the fun developments to the characters in the sequel. When I had the chance to talk to Chad Michael Murray during the Los Angeles press junket for Freakier Friday, I asked the actor about one element concerning Jake that I had only theorized might serve as unfinished business after the first movie.
In the latest of the 2025 movie releases, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan once again play mother/daughter pair Tess and Anna Coleman. But this time around they swap bodies with two teenagers (one of them being Anna’s daughter), who decide to use their time as adults to break up her upcoming marriage that would make them sisters. That brings Chad Michael Murray’s Jake back into the picture, as a way to use Anna’s high school sweetheart to break them up. Here’s what Murray said about the development:
In the hilarious record store scene that had been teased in the latest trailer, Harper and Lily (who are in Anna and Tess’s body) try to flirt with Jake, but rather than him still having the hots for his high school sweetheart, he’s still blushing over Jamie Lee Curtis’ character. As Murray shared, he always imagined he was still secretly in love with her, and even had a shrine dedicated to her. As he continued in our interview:
While I had initially seen Jake and Tess’ chemistry as Jake and Anna falling for each other, just in the wrong body, as I’ve watched the movie over the years, I’ve noticed that he and Anna really didn’t fit as well as when he was with her mom. I absolutely love that in the sequel they decide to explore that he really felt the magic with Tess, and it was her that he was really interested in all along. Murray advocated it himself, and it’s a really funny bit for the sequel to have in it.
The cherry on top? It's when he arrives at Anna's wedding at the end with a woman that is dressed exactly like Tess from the first movie.
It’s certainly successful in providing fan service. We gave it a 4 out of 5 stars in our Freakier Friday review, and it’s expected to have a solid opening weekend at the box office. During our exclusive interview with Murray, he also talked about filming that Britney Spears scene when he was 19.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
