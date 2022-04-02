The Sweet Reason Why Lilo & Stitch Was Picked As The Better Nate Than Ever Musical

Not unlike Hollywood’s passion for remakes and reboots, Broadway has been stricken with a trend of adapting famous movies into musicals as of late. Moulin Rouge, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls and Beetlejuice have become popular musicals after being big-screen favorites. So, we wouldn't put it past Disney if they decided to adapt more of their classics to Broadway. And in the latest Disney+ film, Better Nate Than Ever, a Lilo & Stitch musical is imagined.

When CinemaBlend spoke with the movie’s writer/director Tim Federle , who previously rebooted High School Musical as a series for Disney+, he shared the sweet reason why the 2002 animated film was chosen as the backdrop of its protagonist’s cut-throat New York audition. In Federle’s words:

One of the taglines from Lilo & Stitch is ‘Family means no one gets left behind,’ and I think for a lot of young kids and theatre kids and kids like Nate don’t necessarily always feel welcome in their own families. So I thought it would be cool to have him audition for a musical in which he’s going out for the role of an alien because I know when I was in middle school I felt like an alien in my own body, in my own community, in my own school.

There’s actually a rather deep meaning to Nate, played by newcomer Rueby Wood, auditioning for Stitch in the family movie. Better Nate Than Ever is based on Federle’s book of the same name , except in the source material, he is looking to play E.T. in a musical adaptation of the classic Steven Spielberg movie. The writer/director continued:

From a Disney point of view, I just thought it was a fun wink. What I was able to do with High School Musical [the series] was to almost, but not quite make fun of the original franchise because there’s something so inherently campy and silly about musicals, but also they are the best. I just liked the image of Nate auditioning for this animated classic.

The filmmaker also shared that he was a “dancing seagull” in the original The Little Mermaid Broadway production, so he has firsthand experience of the “inherent comedy” of taking something the world loves and turning it into a musical. In Better Nate Than Ever, we don’t get to see Lilo & Stitch as a full-fledged production, but we start to get a sense of what it might be like and yes, it includes Stitch having a show-stopping music number.

It did have me thinking while watching it: do I want to see such a revamp of the classic animated film? The answer for myself is maybe? The movie itself had a lot of music from Elvis Presley, so I more so imagine a mashup of Elvis covers than a ton of original songs.

It does go back to the issue many people have had with the idea of the 2002 movie being remade in live-action . Stitch might lose his inherent cuteness as a puppet or CGI being. Last we heard, Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights' Jon M. Chu was tapped as director of the remake , but he is currently developing the movie adaptation of Wicked more actively.