The Winter King Executive Producers Explain Major Changes To Bernard Cornwell's Books For Iain De Caestecker's King Arthur and More
Here's why The Winter King TV show made those changes.
The Winter King debuted in the 2023 TV schedule as a fresh take on the story of King Arthur, based on the first of Bernard Cornwell's Warlord Chronicles novels of the same name. Starring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Iain De Caestecker as the legendary Arthur Pendragon, the series is less than halfway through its first season, but readers already know that some very big changes have been made from the source material for the TV show. Executive producers Julie Gardner and Lachlan MacKinnon spoke with CinemaBlend to explain the challenges and the resulting changes for Arthur and others.
Of course, no adaptation of a book is going to be precise from page to screen. Both executive producers, who hail from the Bad Wolf production company, already have experience on TV adaptations of novels, with Julie Gardner working on His Dark Materials (which ended with an emotional finale in 2022) and Lachlan MacKinnon working on A Discovery of Witches. When I spoke with them about their new MGM+ series, I asked about the challenges in deciding what to cut and change in adaptations. MacKinnon responded, with minor spoilers for The Warlord Chronicles:
Keeping Arthur – and therefore leading man Iain De Caestecker, who the EPs praised as a perfect fit for the role – off-screen might have been a tough sell for a show billed as The Winter King, and the future king's banishment by his father didn't mean the star remaining off-screen for half the season. MacKinnon continued, explaining the Arthur change and a notable one for Derfel (Stuart Campbell) compared to The Warlord Chronicles:
Readers may know that Derfel is going to survive his harrowing situations if the show follows the major beats of the books, but The Winter King doesn't give viewers that reassurance, and the stakes remain high. As MacKinnon noted, what works wonderfully on the page just doesn't always translate to an ongoing series.
Executive producer Julie Gardner shared her thoughts on adapting the first book of Bernard Cornwell's saga to screen, noting the importance of the novels throughout the production process. She said:
Changing elements of the book doesn't mean tossing the book aside and going in wildly different directions, as the EP confirmed that the show's changes were based on the events of Bernard Cornwell's source material. She went on to address the most notable instance of a change from book to screen:
His status as a bastard has been key to Arthur's characterization thus far, so it tracks for that particular line from the novels to inspire the changes early in the series. Viewers got to see Arthur earlier, and readers got to see how The Winter King could use content from one of the books in a different way. Julie Gardner continued:
At the time of writing, The Winter King still has more than half a season to tell the story of the first novel. The executive producers also confirmed that they are thinking of a "five-season epic" adaptation of Bernard Cornwell's novels, so even readers may not know at what point Season 1 will actually end.
You can find The Winter King via MGM+, which boasts original series in the U.S. on television, on-demand, online, and across devices. The adventure is only getting started with new episodes releasing on Sundays, so now is the time to catch up and tune in. If you're located in the U.K., you'll be able to find The Winter King streaming on ITVX before the end of the year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke