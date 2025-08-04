John Cena Explains The Story Behind His Last-Minute Superman Cameo

The DC Universe is officially here, with co-CEO James Gunn beginning Gods and Monsters with projects on the silver screen and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. Superman was the first movie, and featured a brief but memorable cameo by John Cena's Peacemaker. And the wrestler turned actor revealed the last-minute way it came together.

Peacemaker Season 2 will be here before we know it, as its just a few weeks away from finally debuting. Getting a glimpse of the title character in Superman was exciting for fans like myself, and a video from Peacemaker's Twitter offered a peek behind the curtain. Regarding how he ended up in James Gunn's blockbuster, Cena revealed:

I was called in at the final hour, as we were preparing for Peacemaker Season 2. I did the costume fittings for the new Peacemaker Season 2 wardrobe — hint, hint, wink, wink — and they were filming Superman at the time. James asked me if I wanted to be involved, and my answer was heck yes. So I got to go on a talk show and talk some smack about Superman.

How fun is that? While superhero movies and shared universes can appear like they're meticulously planned, sometimes serendipity and inspiration result in movie magic. Cena's cameo in Superman wasn't vital to the plot, but seeing Peacemaker shortly before getting Season 2 of his series was a great way to buoy excitement. Now I already want to see that character in an upcoming DC movie.

Gunn was doing a ton of world-building during Superman, on top of telling an emotional story about the Man of Steel. The movie featured other DC heroes, and also briefly introduced Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord and Milly Alcock's Supergirl. Peacemaker showing on TV showed how many vigilantes are at play in the burgeoning franchise, and confirmed the filmmaker's plans to keep things connected.

Later in the same interview, John Cena spoke about Gunn's influence, and how that played into him showing up in Superman. He explained:

The good thing about James Gunn writing and directing Superman is that he runs DC, too. So there is a short list of folks who dial my phone and I’ll immediately pick up for them and say, ‘How can I be of service?’ And he is one.

Talk about loyalty. But considering that James Gunn collaborated with Cena on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 before the filmmaker became co-CEO of DC Studios, it makes sense. They'e got years of experience together, and were deep into the work for Season 2 when the idea of his Superman cameo came up. Sounds like he was thrilled to get in on the fun and help expand the world for the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker.

Sometimes coincidence is part of Hollywood, and it sounds like the Season 2 Peacemaker costume was completed just in time for Cena's cameo in Superman. Hopefully he'll get to come face to face with David Corenswet's hero sometime in the future.

Superman is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere August 21st on HBO Max. The DCU is here, and it seems like just about anything is possible.