OK This Is Pretty Cool: Fan Art Reimagined Super Mario Bros. Movie's Peach Based On Her Original Character Design
I'm geeking out.
While movies based off video games have had a checkered history, the subgenre has been on a bit of a roll lately. Arguably one of the best video game movies is 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which is streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription). While fans wait for a sequel, some fan art imagined Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach in her original character design. And I gotta say it's pretty cool.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a billion dollar hit, so an animated sequel seems all but inevitable. While fans wonder which Nintendo characters will appear in the sequel, they're also imagining alternate designs for the ones that did appear in the first movie. Case in point: the following tweet where Peach is given a look more akin to her early appearances. Check it out below:
以前描いたらリプ欄で関係ないレスバが起こるくらい海外で異常にウケてしまったピーチ姫 pic.twitter.com/Uldys9gnocJune 26, 2025
I mean, how cool is that? While Peach looked super accurate to her modern look for Nintendo games, this would have given her a retro feel for those OG fans. That includes a deeper complexion, red hair, and a different color dress. On a quick glance, gamers might think that she actually looks more like Daisy than the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom. Speaking of which, Daisy had better be in the second Super Mario Bros. movie or I'm going to be super bummed.
What we know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 extremely limited, which is why fans are filling in the blanks with theories, rumors, and fan art. Most recently, it appeared like Donkey Kong might be getting a spinoff, but the studio hasn't confirmed or denied these reports. Clearly there's a ton of hype around the burgeoning franchise, thanks to the generations of Nintendo fans who are eager to see elements of the beloved games adapted for the big screen. Truly, it felt like the first movie was just cracking the surface of the decades-long lore.
It would definitely be fun to see the upcoming kids movie, especially since so many adults are invested in Super Mario Bros. 2. Knowing this, I wouldn't be surprised if there was extra jokes, content, or even character designs that might be specifically geared towards its adult audience. I mean, imagine if Princess Peach and the gang ended up in 8-bit form at some point in the sequel? Hey, I'm just spitballing here.
Anya Taylor-Joy's pink-clad character seems like a guarantee to return for the sequel, although there are some lingering questions about her. Namely, how where Peach came from and how she ended up in the Mushroom Kingdom to begin with.
As previously mentioned, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming on Amazon Prime. The sequel isn't on the 2025 movie release list, as it's expected to hit April 3, 2026.
