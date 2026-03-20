Of Course Tom Cruise Had Some Advice For Actors Still Doing Action As They Age When He Visited The NCIS: Origins Set
Gotta pass along that wisdom.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
At 62 years old, Tom Cruise has done a remarkable job staying fit for his movie roles. Anyone remotely familiar with the actor knows he does his own stunts, and that doesn’t look like it’ll end anytime soon even with the Mission: Impossible film series wrapping up last year. So it’s rather fitting that CinemaBlend learned that when Cruise visited the NCIS: Origins set last October, he had advice for the actors on the CBS program about doing action sequences as they’re aging.
I learned about this from Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Austin Stowell during an interview focused around the episode “Feelin’ Alright?”, which aired this past Tuesday on the 2026 TV schedule and showed the first official meeting between Gibbs and Dwayne Pride. After discussing the episode, I asked Stowell what it was like meeting Cruise, as he was one of several cast and crew members who were photographed with the Hollywood star. He started off by saying:
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Paramount+ is a must-have if you want to stream NCIS: Origins or any of the other NCIS franchise shows. There are plenty of plans to choose from, including the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month.
Read moreRead less▼
Even before NCIS: Origins, Austin Stowell knew his way around onscreen action from projects like 12 Strong and Catch-22, not to mention had already guest-starred on a 2010 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. But he’s definitely putting in a lot of physical effort week to week on Origins as he portrays Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the early 1990s, when the character was starting out at NIS. So Tom Cruise was impressed with how Stowell is keeping himself together, and the conversation about stunts and physical health continued from there:Article continues below
It’s still unclear why Tom Cruise specifically decided to visit the NCIS: Origins on that October day, though because of his long-standing relationship, it’s hardly surprising he was in the area. Austin Stowell said as much when we concluded this portion of our conversation:
Sadly, not everyone from the NCIS: Origins cast got to enjoy Tom Cruise’s company. Mariel Molino, who plays Lala Dominguez, told me just a few days after it happened that she was taking a nap in her trailer during his visit. That’s most unfortunate for her, but I’m glad Austin Stowell got to talk shop with Cruise. Showrunner David J. North also informed the actor that the bar Daly’s is inspired by the one from Top Gun.
Since NCIS: Origins is returning for Season 3, perhaps the timing will work out again that Tom Cruise can visit the set. If not, at least Austin Stowell can boast about meeting him for the rest of his life, and maybe their paths will cross again in a different way. Meanwhile, there are still more Origins Season 2 episodes to get through Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.