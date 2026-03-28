'So Many People See Themselves In Him.' Austin Stowell Does Not Take For Granted Getting To Play This Version Of NCIS' Gibbs
He's a worthy successor to Mark Harmon.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Although Sean Harmon played a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a handful of NCIS episodes, it’s Austin Stowell who succeeded Mark Harmon in playing the character on a regular basis thanks to NCIS: Origins. The prequel series chronicles Gibbs’ first years working at what was then NIS, and not only is Season 2 still airing on the 2026 TV schedule, but Season 3 has also been officially greenlighted. So Stowell will continue playing the younger Gibbs for the foreseeable future, and he talked with CinemaBlend about how he doesn’t take this role for granted.
At the end of my recent interview with the actor that was tied to the episode where Gibbs met Shea Bucker’s Dwayne Pride (previously played by Scott Bakula on NCIS: New Orleans), I asked him if there was an aspect of playing Gibbs that he appreciates now, but didn’t necessarily jump out to him when he was first cast on NCIS: Origins. Austin Stowell started off by telling me about how there was someone in his personal life who died and “wasn't able to see the lessons from life,” and that he thinks about his person when playing Gibbs. Then he said:
Mark Harmon debuted as Leroy Jethro Gibbs back in 2003 in the JAG two-parter “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown,” and he ultimately played the character on NCIS up until Season 19’s fourth episode. While Harmon still voices the character as NCIS: Origins’ narrator and even reprised him twice on camera in the series, it’s now Austin Stowell primarily carrying the Gibbs torch. He’s fully aware of how much the character means to so many people, and he also appreciates what a big deal is to play Gibbs at this stage of his life, explaining:Article continues below
Gibbs and Diane Sterling got drunkenly married in Las Vegas in the NCIS: Origins Season 2 midseason finale, and we know their marriage won’t last. At least with Gibbs and Pride, “Feelin’ Alright?” ended with these two on better terms, though they’re still a ways off from as close as we saw in the NCIS Season 11 two-parter “Crescent City” from 2014. Austin Stowell then pointed out the complicated dynamic that Gibbs still has with Mariel Molino’s Lala Dominguez on Origins:
Austin Stowell wrapped up by saying how despite everything Leroy Jethro Gibbs is going through in the early ‘90s, plus what’s to come in the following decades, he’s glad his character eventually reaches a point where he’s truly happy. That makes it worth it for him to play Gibbs during these rougher years, In his words:
You’re welcome to stream the original NCIS with your Paramount+ subscription to see how Leroy Jethro Gibbs arrives to that point of relief. Otherwise, there’s still plenty to enjoy from NCIS: Origins, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The next episode, “Homeward Bound,” will see Adam Campbell reprising the young Donald “Ducky” Mallard following his appearance earlier this season in “The Edge,” as well as his surprise cameo in the gut-wrenching NCIS episode “All Good Things.”
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.