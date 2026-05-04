Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Finally Settled Their Legal Issues, And The Joint Statement Is A Must-Read

Since the end of 2024, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been engaged in a legal battle stemming from their time working on It End with Us. Both sides have leveled allegations against each other since then, and a May court date was set for the stars due to Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni. Well, it seems that will no longer be necessary, as it’s been confirmed that the actors have officially settled the case. Not only that, but they also released a joint statement that those following the situation will really want to see.

Baldoni and Lively’s settlement came just weeks before their federal trial was set to begin in New York. Up until this point, there didn’t seem to be any formal indication as to whether Lively (38), Baldoni (42) and their lawyers were considering any kind of settlement. The former co-stars’ official statement was shared with Variety and, in it, they both discussed the pride they still feel over having made EIWU. Additionally, they shared candid thoughts about their hopes regarding conclusion of this legal saga:

The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind. We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.

With the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni now at an end, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for them from a professional standpoint. Still, based on the statement the two actors shared, both of them would prefer to move forward from this situation.

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