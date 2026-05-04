Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Finally Settled Their Legal Issues, And The Joint Statement Is A Must-Read
This legal saga has come to an end.
Since the end of 2024, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been engaged in a legal battle stemming from their time working on It End with Us. Both sides have leveled allegations against each other since then, and a May court date was set for the stars due to Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni. Well, it seems that will no longer be necessary, as it’s been confirmed that the actors have officially settled the case. Not only that, but they also released a joint statement that those following the situation will really want to see.
Baldoni and Lively’s settlement came just weeks before their federal trial was set to begin in New York. Up until this point, there didn’t seem to be any formal indication as to whether Lively (38), Baldoni (42) and their lawyers were considering any kind of settlement. The former co-stars’ official statement was shared with Variety and, in it, they both discussed the pride they still feel over having made EIWU. Additionally, they shared candid thoughts about their hopes regarding conclusion of this legal saga:
With the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni now at an end, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for them from a professional standpoint. Still, based on the statement the two actors shared, both of them would prefer to move forward from this situation.Article continues below
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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