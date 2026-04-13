Ving Rhames Learned A 4-Word Lesson From M:I’s Tom Cruise That's Stuck With Him In Hollywood
Tom Cruise had great advice for Ving Rhames
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Tom Cruise has been a movie star for decades, but one doesn’t reach that level of success without learning a few things along the way. The star has been able to do a lot, and he’s shared some of the things he’s learned with his other co-stars, including his longtime Mission: Impossible collaborator Ving Rhames.
Speaking with Fox News, Rhames revealed one piece of advice he got from the actor, which he has always tried to follow. It’s an obviously simple one, but certainly not something that everybody does. The advice was…
It’s a slightly more family-friendly way to follow a similar piece of advice that Keanu Reeves recently gave to up-and-coming actors. The John Wick star suggested “don’t be a—-le” as the advice he wanted to see others in Hollywood follow.Article continues below
They’re two different ways of saying the same thing. While Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves may be movie stars, people who clearly have achieved a level of success that gives them authority over others on a movie set, it seems both make a concerted effort not to act as if they are above the rest of the cast and crew.
Rhames also has his own advice that has served him well through his years in the film industry, which involves putting a proper amount of distance between himself and the world of Hollywood. He said…
A fair number of stars over the last several years are actually not in Hollywood at all, as many celebs, from Mark Wahlberg to Ryan Reynolds to Matthew McConaughey, don’t live in Southern California anymore. While this might seem to move counter to Rhames perspective, the implication from many is that their decision to leave involved making sure they were not of Hollywood in exactly the way the actor describes. So they’re really following the same advice, just in a different way.
Whether or not Ving Rhames will be in a position to get more great advice from Tom Cruise remains to be seen. As far as we know, the Mission: Impossible franchise is officially done. If that is the case, Rhames admits he will miss making the movies with his co-star. Apparently those conversations about the industry will be what the actor misses the most. He continued…
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Tom Cruise has plenty of other upcoming movies, and based on the fact that he tries to treat everybody fairly, that certainly means passing on what he’s learned about Hollywood to other co-stars.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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