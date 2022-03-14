Upload’s Most Disturbing New Season 2 Details, According To Robbie Amell And More Stars
By Nick Venable published
This universe is never in short supply of weirdness.
Spoilers below for Prime Video’s Upload Season 2, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!
The first season of Prime Video's Upload delivered the kind of hilariously glitch-filled (and occasionally deadly) future that one might expect from one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Season 2 has provided an equally bonkers journey into the digital afterlife and the reality surrounding it, and even with fewer episodes to explore, creator Greg Daniels unleashed a slew of new details and twists that ranged from “somewhat innocently horrifying” to “inarguably heinous.” From the A.I. Guy’s nightmarish visage on the Prototykes babies to the DreamHub website streaming the uploads’ subconscious thoughts to the shocking reveal that Freeyond is being used for voter manipulation, Upload went all out in following up on Season 1's cliffhanger ending.
CinemaBlend spoke with Upload’s cast going into the second season’s premiere — including Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, and Zainab Johnson — and as seen in the video above, I had to ask everybody what they thought they most disturbing elements were that were introduced in Season 2. Here’s what Robbie Amell had to say:
In a manner that somewhat mirrored the two actors’ close-knit relationship on the show, Andy Allo echoed Amell’s thoughts, and couldn’t keep from laughing just at the thought of actor Owen Daniels’ face on the Prototykes. In her words:
I don't think anybody will be able to refute the fact — or Fact with a capital F, even — that the Prototyke scenes provide instant discomfort and slight nausea, as well as an innate motivation to put one's hand over its face. It's impossible not to want it to stop existing!
Of course, both Robbie Amell and Andy Allo are also correct in their assertions that Freeyond is the top dog (or bottom dog?) for its plot to convince poor and homeless people to upload their consciousnesses without charge, namely so it would remove all of those citizens from taking part in voting. Considering how sensitive the topic of voting is these days, it's not so hard to understand where Greg Daniels and his creative team came up with the idea.
But let's bring things back around to the horror of babies that have small adult faces on them. Kevin Bigley, who plays Nathan's always-entertaining Lakeview BFF Luke, did give the DreamHub app props for wrecking privacy, but the Prototykes once again earned a high honor. According to Bigley:
Co-star Zainab Johnson, who plays Luke's ever-flummoxed angel Aleesha, shared those opinions as well. It says something about the weirdness of Prototykes that Johnson still went with that even though the DreamHub storyline meant Luke's naughty dreams about Aleesha were online for any and all to see. (I guess it technically doesn't count as a nude leak if it's just someone's dreamlike version?) In any case, here's how the actress put it:
Kevin Bigley then shared a hilarious story about him and Zainab Johnson watching a Prototykes scene for the first time, but before the visual effects had been added in, which created a whole other level of grossness for all to endure. Hilariously calling the whole thing "disgusting," Bigley described the situation as such:
Absolutely nothing against Owen Daniels, but my goodness, does he have the perfect features to place onto the face of a trauma-inspiring digital infant. I feel like that's almost a compliment when viewed from a very specific point of view. And that viewpoint would be from behind, where the little bastard's ugly mug can be avoided. And even though I say "little" there, I am not just limiting it to the baby version, as every age range that Daniels' Prototyke reached sparked another set of discomforted shivers.
For those who somehow can't get enough of the Prototykes, both seasons of Amazon Studios' Upload are available to stream now on Prime Video for those with a subscription. While waiting for hopeful news about Season 3's chances of existing, be sure to check out some of the other best shows on the streaming service, and head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else is arriving on the small screen soon.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
