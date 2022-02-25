The Best Amazon Prime Original Shows To Binge Watch Now

When it comes to Amazon, they’ve been turning out hit after hit with some amazing shows. While you can spend your days watching the best movies on Amazon Prime , why not check out some of the best Amazon Prime original TV shows to watch right now?

Some of these might even pop up on the 2022 TV premiere schedule , giving viewers more amazing seasons to stream. From superhero shows like The Boys to comedies like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Fleabag, there are so many options to choose from. Here are some of the best that Amazon Prime currently has to offer subscribers.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Invincible (2021 - Present)

In a world where superhero shows like WandaVision and Loki exist, it’s nice to find a show that’s outside the norm. Invincible tells the story of the Grayson family, specifically Mark Grayson, who finds out that he has superhero powers, much like his dad, and he begins to train, trying to live up to his hero name – Invincible

Let me tell you, your expectations from this show will be subverted immediately. Invincible was created by the same mind that created The Walking Dead: that of Robert Kirkman. This show takes so many twists and turns that it’s almost impossible to keep your head on straight – and honestly, it’s become one of the best adult cartoons I’ve seen.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime.)

Transparent (2014 - 2019)

One of Amazon Prime’s shows that has been nominated / won several Emmys, Transparent deserves all the praise. In this comedy-drama, we see the story of a Los Angeles family following the discovery that their father is now a trans woman named Maura.

To me, when the show premiered, it paved the way for LGBTQ+ representation in the media, creating a great conversation about what it’s like for a family to adapt to that change. Not only does the show have a great message, but the acting also is fantastic, the comedy is top-tier, and the story itself will draw you in. It’s one of the best shows Amazon has made so far.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017 - Present)

Another show to win several Emmys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the perfect series to make you laugh. This comedy follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, an energetic girl who had her life mapped out for her. But, when her husband leaves her for his secretary, she takes it upon herself to find her place in the world.

The story takes place in the 1950s and '60s, so the set design itself is spectacular. What really makes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tick is that the comedy is better than probably a lot of other shows I’ve watched. I mean, the whole entire show is about a woman who’s trying to make it as a stand-up comedian, so it better be funny, right? Even so, the comedy only becomes better when dramatic elements are added, creating an enriching story with a strong message on female empowerment and independence. And now, Season 4 has been released, so there’s even more to enjoy.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys (2019 - Present)

Ooh boy. This is my favorite. The Boys takes place in a universe where superheroes, commonly called “Supes,” are run by a corporation called Vought. Everything seems peachy keen on the outside, but when a new superhero is added to their team of fighters, the dark secrets of this industry begin to unfold, along with the titular "The Boys" forming to take them down.

The Boys is not a nice superhero show, and you get that notion almost instantly within the first couple of minutes. I won’t say what happened, but you’ll be shocked. The story is interesting and sometimes makes you want to throw your remote at the TV screen for how evil some of these characters can be, but that’s what makes this show so fun – you love to hate the Supes.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Good Omens (2019 - Present)

Of course Amazon Prime needed to hop on the devils and angels train after shows like Lucifer got so popular. However, Good Omens does this exceptionally well. This series follows the demon Crowley, and the angel Aziraphale, with the two of them being acquaintances who've grown to enjoy life on Earth, working as representatives of both Heaven and Hell, who seek to prevent the Antichrist from coming and bringing on the end of the world.

For something that uses religion as a premise, this show takes that and runs with it in a good way. The fantasy aspect is super intriguing and really builds on the world as the show goes on, but the jokes that land are even better. Michael Sheen and David Tennant work incredibly well together and have such great chemistry. The first season only had six episodes, so it would be a quick watch. It’s only a matter of time before Season 2 comes along.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Underground Railroad (2021)

As the only miniseries on this list, The Underground Railroad is definitely worth a watch. In this historical drama, we get to see a fictionalized account of a group of people trying to escape slavery in the United States in the 1800s, utilizing aid from others.

The show itself is very different from the real-life version of the actual underground railroad, however, it’s still entertaining to watch. The Underground Railroad incorporates different aspects of several genres, really creating an enriching experience for everyone. You don’t even need to be into history to watch this – it’s genuinely just a super interesting miniseries to watch.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Fleabag (2016 - 2019)

When this show aired, it won awards left and right. Fleabag, a British comedy, tells the story of a young woman who is trying to live in London and dealing with life while trying to accept a personal tragedy. This woman is known only as “Fleabag” in the series, and she wants to find her way in the world.

Let me just say first hand that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is brilliant in this series. Her comedic timing is on point and she deserved every award she got for portraying Fleabag. But, all the comedy in this is just fantastic. Every actor works well off of each other, creating some truly fantastic moments, alongside some real heartwarming ones, too. While it’s a shame that the show only ran for two seasons , it’s still the perfect example, in my eyes, of what a comedy should be.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Sneaky Pete (2015 - 2019)

If you like antiheroes, Sneaky Pete is the way to go for you. In this series, we get to see the tale of Marius Josipovic, a conman who has just gotten out of jail after three years. Following this, he takes on the identity of his former cellmate, Pete Murphy, to con his estranged family – none of whom have seen Pete for 20 years.

Antiheroes are always some of my favorite characters, just because they are so complex. From people like Deadpool to Harley Quinn, even down to Walter White, they’re so interesting, and that’s exactly where Sneaky Pete takes you. I won’t give too much away about the series, but sometimes you’ll be cheering for the guy, and other times you’ll be yelling – but that’s what a good antihero does. With plenty of episodes to watch, this is a win for sure.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Reacher (2022)

You want an intense drama? Check out Reacher. Starring Alan Ritchson, this series is all about the title character, Jack Reacher, a drifter and former military policeman. But when he arrives in a small town in the south of the United States, he finds himself thrown into more battles and more criminals than he ever thought he would experience.

As someone who actually used to read the Jack Reacher books as a kid, I can openly say I really love this series. They did such a great adaptation and Alan Ritchson is the perfect person to play the title character. The Reacher cast itself is outstanding, and honestly, I hope it gets renewed for a lot more than just a Season 2 in the future, because this series deserves it.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018 - Present)

John Krasinski further expands his abilities as an actor through Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. In this action-packed political drama, the CIA analyst discovers a strange series of bank transfers, which pulls him from the safety of his desk job at home and brings him into a dangerous situation across all of Europe and the Middle East, going against a rising terrorist figurehead who threatens the safety of the United States.

Even though Jack Ryan has been portrayed many times before, this show is great. For fans of action, this is your series. Not only is John Krasinski amazing as the titular Jack Ryan, showing off his awesome acting skills in a dramatic role, but the story is also so much fun, with plenty of fights, explosions, and drama for anyone to enjoy. While a third season is currently on the way, there are two seasons right now for you to go binge.

(Image credit: Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.)

The Wheel Of Time (2021 - Present)

Fantasy shows have truly run the world, and The Wheel of Time is a fantastic addition. This Amazon original series mainly follows Moiraine, a woman who is a part of a powerful group that is able to channel the One Power. With this ability, she gathers five strangers who are rumored to be the very legend that is meant to save the world from utter darkness.

I know that the premise sounds a bit wacky, but trust me when I say that The Wheel of Time is such a great show. The Wheel of Time cast is immensely talented, with leads like Rosamund Pike, Kae Alexander and more paving the way into a fantasy that is so complex. With Season 2 already in the works, now is the best time to watch this new show.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Expanse (2015 - Present)

While it originally began as a Syfy network show, it moved over to Amazon and became one of the best shows there. The Expanse is set in the future, where humanity has found a way to colonize the Solar System and follows a group of people who place themselves at the center of a conspiracy that could ignite a war between planets and their people.

This science-fiction show is freaking awesome. The visuals are amazing, the characters are interesting and capture your interest, and the story is captivating in a way like no other. I mean, could you imagine ruling a whole Solar System? That’s what The Expanse dares to explore – and does it perfectly. With five seasons so far - and The Expanse Season 6 on the way - you can't go wrong with exploring outer space.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Harlem (2021-Present)

This Amazon comedy is one to remember. Harlem is a feel-good series about four friends who all went to school together at NYU. Afterwards, they decide to move in together in Harlem (hence the name) and take on adulthood. Now, years later and in their thirties, they try to somehow balance their lives and find the happiness they all want.

As someone who is still a recent college graduate (2020), I can fully appreciate a series like this. While most of these shows are amazing, sometimes I don’t need crazy superhero stunts or intense fantastical dragons and magic to keep me entertained. Harlem is a show about real life and how having those important people around you can make the struggles you go through just a tad easier, and the friend group is sweet and charming to follow from the very first episode.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Them (2021 - Present)

Next up, we have the horror anthology series, Them. This Amazon original follows the story of a Black family from North Carolina who move to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles, but as soon as they move in, they find that the world around them is a lot more evil than they ever could have predicted, both within their home and outside of it.

Them is a great anthology series. While I do think that there are certain aspects of it that could be done better, what really makes it one of the best for me is its ability to share a social message that genuinely makes you think. The cast is also great as well, showing off how just talented they are as actors.

With shows like these available, there’s no need to go browsing for your next series to binge. Truly, if you want a great show to watch, check out any of the Prime Video series on this list. You won’t regret your time, and you can look forward to the new seasons for some that are still to come.