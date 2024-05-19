Upload Season 4: Everything We Know About The Prime Video Series

It doesn’t seem like it was all that long ago we first heard about Upload, Greg Daniels’ Amazon original series that feels like if you took comedies like The Office and combined them with sci-fi thrillers like Black Mirror , but here we are getting ready for the show’s fourth and final season. Before we wrap things up on the sci-fi comedy series about a computer engineer being uploaded to a digital afterlife, there’s a lot to get excited about with Upload Season 4.

As we look toward how we’ll see things end for all those beloved characters played by Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and everyone else in the Upload cast, let’s take a look at everything we know about the show’s swan song and what we should expect from the final season. Let’s dive into the digital “Great Beyond” one more time…

Though we know that Upload Season 4 is happening (Amazon announced in March 2024 that it was picking up the series one more time), we don’t know exactly when we’ll get to watch the infectiously funny, yet somewhat terrifying, series.

Looking back on the show’s run, new seasons have premiered anywhere from March (Season 2) to October (Season 3). That said, we could see Upload Season 4 premiere as early as the fall 2024 TV schedule or at some point in early-to-mid 2025 at the latest. Regardless, we’ll make sure to keep everyone in the loop with updates regarding the show’s premiere date.

Robbie Amell And Andy Allo Will Once Again Lead The Upload Cast

There will certainly be some new additions to the Upload cast when production on the fourth season gets started, but for right now we can expect to see a lot of the fan-favorites return to the digital afterlife when the show returns. Let’s look at everyone who has been announced so far, including Robbie Amell and Andy Allo.

Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown

Robbie Amell has played Nathan Brown ever since the 20-something computer engineer died and was sent to live out his digital afterlife at Lakeview. We don’t know how he’ll be playing Nathan and Back-Up Nathan again (if at all), but we can’t wait to see more of the Code 8 star in action.

Andy Allo as Nora Antony

Andy Alla will be back again as Nora Antony, Nathan’s afterlife handler and love interest from previous seasons of Upload. Though the season will end things for her character, the singer and star of the upcoming sci-fi action flick, Absolute Dominion, looks to be busy moving forward.

Kevin Bigley as Luke Crossley

Luke Crossley, one of Nathan’s best friends and closest confidants at Lakeview, will once again be portrayed by Kevin Bigley.

Allegra Edwards as Ingrid

Allegra Edwards, who has played Nathan’s wealthy and multi-faceted girlfriend throughout the series, will once again be back for Upload Season 4.

Zainab Johnson as Aleesha Morrison-Downey

Zainab Johnson’s Aleesha Morrison-Downey has been a part of Upload from the beginning, and that will once again be the case with the show’s fourth season, as she’ll still be helping hold things down in the real world.

Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy

Owen Daniels’ A.I. Guy, one of the funniest characters in the entire show, will be back one more time for Upload Season 4. How many new variations of the character we’ll be seeing is anyone’s guess at this point.

This Will Be The Fourth And Final Season Of Upload

This will be the fourth and final season of Upload, but it’s not because the show is being canceled or anything like that. Much like Ted Lasso, which Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence ended after completing its three-season story in 2023 on Apple TV+, Greg Daniels has planned for his Amazon series to end after four seasons for a while now.

In a statement attached to the Upload Season 4 order, the prolific TV creator had this to say about putting a pin in one of his most popular shows:

When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards. Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels and they deserve 5 stars.

This means that while Upload is very much coming to an end, it does get to finish its story before doing so, which can’t be said about other Amazon originals canceled over the years.

How Upload Season 3 Ended

SPOILER WARNING: The following section contains major spoilers for Upload Season 3. If you aren’t caught up with the Amazon sci-fi comedy series, please exercise caution or skip to the next section.

We previously took a deep dive into the Upload Season 3 finale where we broke down all the big moments and what it means moving forward, but for now, we’ll provide a summary of the major talking points and how they may impact the final chapter.

In the final minutes of “Flesh and Blood,” when it looked like everything was going to be on the up-and-up for both versions of Nathan after exposing Horizen’s various crimes, they were both captured with only one surviving to tell the tale. But in standard fashion for the series , we were all left wondering which one survived as the credits began to roll.

Where Upload Season 4 will pick up is anyone’s guess at this point, but it’s going to be exciting regardless of which version of Nathan is leading things in the final run.

Upload Might Be Ending With A Shortened Season

The first three seasons of Upload ranged anywhere from seven (Season 2) to 10 episodes (Season 1), and the fourth and final installment could end up being one of the shortest yet. When speaking with Deadline after news of the show’s renewal in early 2024, series star Robbie Amell revealed that he was “very excited” to be able to wrap things up properly though he was saddened about a possibly “shortened season,” stating:

So I’m very excited. Sadly, I think it’s going to be a shortened season, but it will be a season with a send-off and closure. I think TV shows, in general, are very hard to make, and to get to end something is very lucky.

Again, Amazon has yet to announce a final number of episodes, but with it being on the shorter end, we could see seven or fewer chapters before everything is said and done.

How To Watch Upload

When Upload eventually premieres down the road, you’ll be able to watch the entire fourth season on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription , which has been the case for the series all along. However, it hasn’t been revealed if the show will be released all at once like the first two seasons or two episodes per week like in Season 3.

Expect to hear much more about Upload Season 4 in the coming weeks and months, especially as we learn more about its story, cast, and when cameras will start rolling.