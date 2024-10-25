'Venom: The Last Dance' Interviews with Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor

CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell spoke with the film’s cast including Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tom Hardy himself, as well as writer/director and “Venom” franchise mainstay Kelly Marcel, about everything from how Venom learned to dance, all the way to Eddie Brock’s own line of Crocs. For an interview that is about as absurd as the trilogy itself, inquire within.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Tom Hardy Promotes His Line Of Eddie Brock-Inspired Crocs

0:25 - Juno Temple Only Joins Franchises In Their Final Installment

0:55 - The Story Behind ‘Venom: The Last Dance’s’ Ridiculous Dance Number

1:35 - Venom’s Pop Culture Knowledge And How He Learned To Dance

2:05 - Chiwetel Ejiofor On New York Comic Con And “Superhero Fatigue”

3:10 - Why The ‘Venom’ Trilogy Is Different From Archetypal Superhero Films

3:45 - How The Symbiote VFX Technology Has Evolved For ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

4:40 - Juno Temple And Chiwetel Ejiofor On The Beautiful Creative Relationship Between Tom Hardy And Kelly Marcel

6:23 - Why Venom Struggled So Much With His Shoes In ‘The Last Dance’