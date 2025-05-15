‘It’s A Rush. It’s Traumatic.’ Ballerina’s Director Discusses The Surprise Reaction Ana De Armas Had The First Time She Set Someone On Fire With A Flamethrower
I totally get it.
When you see a gun firing in a movie, it is loaded with blanks. When you see a knife stabbing somebody, it’s either rubber or plastic. Flamethrowers, on the other hand, are a whole different deal. While some productions opt for CGI, the truth is that there is a big on-screen difference between real fire and fire that’s digitally created, and no genius has yet to invent fire that doesn’t hurt/burn. The blaze-spurting weapons are serious business, which is why I am in no way surprised that Ana de Armas had a very emotional reaction using one during the making of Ballerina.
As previewed in the trailers for the John Wick side-quel, there is an extended sequence in Ballerina where protagonist Eve Macarro straps on a flamethrower and goes on a mini rampage torching a bunch of dudes – and that’s basically what de Armas had to do on set. The people that she was setting on fire were trained and experienced stunt performers who were prepared for said torching with extreme safety at front of mind, but even just practicing for the scene left the star in tears. Speaking about using the extreme weapon during a long lead press day earlier this spring, director Len Wiseman told me,
Back in late March, I had the great pleasure of joining a small group of journalists for a special experience at 87Eleven headquarters in Los Angeles, and after a training session that saw us learn how to perform the moves in one of the key action sequences in Ballerina, I had the chance to speak with Wiseman about the process of making the film.
Having personal experience being on a set where a flamethrower was used, I asked about the tension that the dangerous weapon can create. Wiseman explained that it was definitely a freaky experience for Ana de Armas to purposefully set a person on fire, but once she got past her first taste of it, her mood changed:
If you’re excited to witness Ana de Armas setting a whole bunch of people on fire, the best news I can offer you is that Ballerina is almost here. Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast including Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, the late Lance Reddick, and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, the new action film arrives in theaters everywhere on June 6.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.