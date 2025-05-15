‘It’s A Rush. It’s Traumatic.’ Ballerina’s Director Discusses The Surprise Reaction Ana De Armas Had The First Time She Set Someone On Fire With A Flamethrower

When you see a gun firing in a movie, it is loaded with blanks. When you see a knife stabbing somebody, it’s either rubber or plastic. Flamethrowers, on the other hand, are a whole different deal. While some productions opt for CGI, the truth is that there is a big on-screen difference between real fire and fire that’s digitally created, and no genius has yet to invent fire that doesn’t hurt/burn. The blaze-spurting weapons are serious business, which is why I am in no way surprised that Ana de Armas had a very emotional reaction using one during the making of Ballerina.

As previewed in the trailers for the John Wick side-quel, there is an extended sequence in Ballerina where protagonist Eve Macarro straps on a flamethrower and goes on a mini rampage torching a bunch of dudes – and that’s basically what de Armas had to do on set. The people that she was setting on fire were trained and experienced stunt performers who were prepared for said torching with extreme safety at front of mind, but even just practicing for the scene left the star in tears. Speaking about using the extreme weapon during a long lead press day earlier this spring, director Len Wiseman told me,

They're scary in such a fun way... I tested it out and the amount of power that it feels behind it. And I remember, I tested it out before so I could tell Ana that it's safe and I've done it. And I got a report and the guys were testing with her when she actually had to actually test flaming somebody. And first attempt, she cried because it's horrifying, you know?

Back in late March, I had the great pleasure of joining a small group of journalists for a special experience at 87Eleven headquarters in Los Angeles, and after a training session that saw us learn how to perform the moves in one of the key action sequences in Ballerina, I had the chance to speak with Wiseman about the process of making the film.

Having personal experience being on a set where a flamethrower was used, I asked about the tension that the dangerous weapon can create. Wiseman explained that it was definitely a freaky experience for Ana de Armas to purposefully set a person on fire, but once she got past her first taste of it, her mood changed:

And then after that, she was really down with it, really cool. She flamed, like, I don't even remember how many people. But imagine you're testing it out and flaming somebody and they're screaming in front of you and you're lighting them on fire. It's a rush. It's traumatic.

If you’re excited to witness Ana de Armas setting a whole bunch of people on fire, the best news I can offer you is that Ballerina is almost here. Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast including Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, the late Lance Reddick, and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, the new action film arrives in theaters everywhere on June 6.