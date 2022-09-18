The Woman King Fight Choreographer Shares Empowering Moments On Set And Why The Movie Is Important For The Stunt Industry
It was an empowering experience on set, too.
The Woman King is more than an action-packed historical drama, it’s a rare release featuring Black female warriors in a big screen flick based on true events. It’s safe to say, being on the set of the Viola Davis-led film was not the average on set experience for its cast and crew. As Jénel Stevens, the movie’s fight choreographer and stunt double to Davis shared with CinemaBlend, shooting the film was full of emotion and empowerment.
Jénel Stevens has done stunts on numerous big-budget movies and TV shows, including Black Panther. When she spoke with CinemaBlend about the energy on the set of The Woman King, it’s clear she had an unforgettable experience on Gina Prince-Bythewood’s film. Stevens said this:
The Woman King follows Viola Davis’ General Naniska, who is the leader of the Agojie all-female warrior unit, which really protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 1600s to 1904. The movie also starring Lashana Lynch, John Boyega among its stacked cast allows a story about powerful Black women to take center stage and on set, the cast and crew could really feel the importance and joy of having that moment on film.
The 2022 movie release, which is now playing in theaters, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews. As Jénel Stevens pointed out, having a movie out like this is not only important for representation of the history of Black women on screen, but to the stunt industry. In her words:
Jénel Stevens also told us that Viola Davis did just about everything you see her do in the flick, but with The Woman King, a ton of work had to go into the stunt department and choreography of the training and battles. As Stevens shared, there’s a lot of legwork that stunt teams and choreographers do to help make these films possible, but when it comes to The Woman King, she really appreciated the additional research by the industry to make this storytelling possible.
While there’s not nearly enough diversity in movie roles in general, we’ve also yet to see such a large group of female warriors not only be showcased but given the opportunity and care that The Woman King gives the Agojie women. You can check out The Woman King in theaters now and check out CinemaBlend’s interview with director Gina Prince-Bythewood to learn more behind the scenes of the film.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
