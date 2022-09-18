The Woman King Fight Choreographer Shares Empowering Moments On Set And Why The Movie Is Important For The Stunt Industry

The Woman King is more than an action-packed historical drama, it’s a rare release featuring Black female warriors in a big screen flick based on true events. It’s safe to say, being on the set of the Viola Davis-led film was not the average on set experience for its cast and crew. As Jénel Stevens, the movie’s fight choreographer and stunt double to Davis shared with CinemaBlend, shooting the film was full of emotion and empowerment.

Jénel Stevens has done stunts on numerous big-budget movies and TV shows, including Black Panther. When she spoke with CinemaBlend about the energy on the set of The Woman King, it’s clear she had an unforgettable experience on Gina Prince-Bythewood’s film. Stevens said this:

It was bone chilling and gave me chills, honestly, especially the scene when they all rise out of the grass, that I think was an epic thing to witness. We all got chills on set… I believe a couple people even cried when they saw that being filmed, and just the empowerment we all felt on set. In fact, there were times between takes when the males and the females in the scene, I won't go into specifics, but after they yelled cut, there was chanting back and forth and it just was, there was an energy that was palpable and everybody were just watching. And, there were times when Gina would take out her camera and just film what was happening between takes because everybody was just so excited. It was like a celebration. Honestly, there was a rain delay sometimes, and the people on set would just start dancing and singing. And it was amazing. It was fantastic to be a part of.

The Woman King follows Viola Davis’ General Naniska, who is the leader of the Agojie all-female warrior unit, which really protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 1600s to 1904. The movie also starring Lashana Lynch, John Boyega among its stacked cast allows a story about powerful Black women to take center stage and on set, the cast and crew could really feel the importance and joy of having that moment on film.

The 2022 movie release , which is now playing in theaters, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews . As Jénel Stevens pointed out, having a movie out like this is not only important for representation of the history of Black women on screen, but to the stunt industry. In her words:

I feel like we could just continue to tell stories as a stunt performer. We also do previs and we put that out there for the public on social media platforms and through other outlets, but just people doing the research on the industry side, stunt perspective, doing the research and just sharing the knowledge. If we know that these stories exist, we can unearth them, we can put them on screen, we can talk about it. And then eventually, and hopefully they become movies and shows that we can educate the world that these people existed.

Jénel Stevens also told us that Viola Davis did just about everything you see her do in the flick, but with The Woman King, a ton of work had to go into the stunt department and choreography of the training and battles. As Stevens shared, there’s a lot of legwork that stunt teams and choreographers do to help make these films possible, but when it comes to The Woman King, she really appreciated the additional research by the industry to make this storytelling possible.