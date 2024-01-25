The Funny Reason Walt Disney Imagineer Lanny Smoot Was ‘Disappointed’ With His Inventors Hall of Fame Induction
Walt Disney Imagineer Lanny Smoot thought he was the first Disney employee inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, but not so fast.
There may be no address on the face of the Earth with more geniuses in it than 1401 Flower St. in Glendale, California, the home of Walt Disney Imagineering. The people who bring to life all of the incredible attractions at the Disney Parks that we love are clearly brilliant. There's always something new at Disney World to blow us away. but Imagineer Lanny Smoot is in a class by himself. Last week he became the first Imagineer since the organization’s founding to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. However, he is actually the second person at the Walt Disney Company to receive this honor, something he admits he was, very briefly, disappointed about... until he learned who beat him in.
I had the chance to speak with Lanny Smoot recently about his induction into the National Inventor’s Hall of Fame and the different things he has invented for Disney Parks over the years. He revealed that it was only after he was made aware of his own induction that he was told that somebody else at Disney had received the honor first. This made Smoot a little disappointed. He told me…
Lanny Smoot is probably used to blazing trails and being the first to do a lot of things. He’s an African-American man in a field where most of the people he works with don’t look like him. He has 106 patents to his name (with likely more on the way). He’s a professional inventor, which is, in itself, a job title that few people in the world probably have.
However, Smoot’s “disappointment” quickly turned to a very different emotion when he was told who he was following into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Here’s a hint, his name is on the building where Lanny Smoot works. The Imagineer continued…
In 2000, Walt Disney himself was posthumously inducted into the Hall for his work creating the Multiplane Camera, the camera created to give Disney’s animation a feeling of depth that the medium had never seen before. Smoot is still the first Imagineer to receive the honor, which, considering the creativity and quite literal inventiveness that Imagineering has shown us over the years, is still an incredible accomplishment.
Lanny Smoot's accomplishments over the years include creating the extendable lightsaber that was used at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. He's also improved some of the best Disneyland attractions, such as making the head of Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion float inside her crystal ball.
Lanny Smoot is one of a kind, even if he's not the first member of The Walt Disney Company inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame. If you’re going to be the second person to do literally anything, you’re in pretty good shape if the first was Walt Disney.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
