I've Seen Disneyland Cast Members Go the Extra Mile, But This Mickey And Minnie's Runaway Railway Viral Video Is On Another Level
This guy deserves a serious Cast Member Compliment.
Disneyland has some absolutely incredible attractions, but one of the best rides at this Disney park is Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Not only is it a creative and fun ride, but the Runaway Railway queue is one of the best in any American theme park. Everything about the ride is great, assuming, of course, everything is working properly.
Things going a little sideways on a theme park ride is to be expected. Theme park rides break down now and then. When that happens, the employees of the park are often called on to deal with problems quickly and efficiently. However, one Disneyland Cast Member went above and beyond the call of duty on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway recently when the audio for the pre-show wasn’t working. He basically performed a hilarious one-man show to get the guests through. The experience was captured on TikTok.
I’ve seen Cast Members do some pretty incredible things to make a guest's time just that little bit more magical. They’ll give a kid another balloon if theirs floats away, or a second ice cream if the first one gets dropped. My daughter received a “Citizen of Disneyland” button for turning in a lost item at an info desk. She’s very proud that she has one of those, and her dad, the theme park writer, does not.
This one is something I’ve never seen. While any cast member who works that position is going to know the pre-show inside and out, it’s still kind of wild to see somebody perform the whole show, complete with his best Mickey and Goofy voices. It’s all simply fantastic.
It’s also not something you’re likely to see too often. A breakdown of the audio system like this would be more likely to either shut down the ride or at least shut down the preshow. I had never actually seen the preshow to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway until it opened at Disneyland, as the one time I rode it at Walt Disney World was during the pandemic, so the room was skipped.
Most cast members probably aren’t trained to perform the show themselves, but this guy knew he needed to do something, and he came through with flying colors. A second person in the room also captured the experience.
Usually, you have to check out the Jungle Cruise to be entertained by a Cast Member like this, but sometimes you find them elsewhere as well. He really made the show unique. Consider this my 500-word Cast Member Compliment.
If you’re going to be stuck with a Disneyland ride experience where things aren’t quite working right, a situation like this is all you can hope for. It wasn’t perfect, but it was certainly memorable, and all thanks to a Cast Member. It’s the people who make Disneyland work.
