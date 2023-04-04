Watch Adam Sandler Pitch Jennifer Aniston On A Hubie Halloween And Murder Mystery Crossover, And We Need This To Happen
These scripts write themselves.
Adam Sandler has a number of stone-cold classics on his resume. Some of them are universally appreciated. Titles like The Wedding Singer, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore or – on the more serious side – Uncut Gems and Punch-Drunk Love. These belong on any list of the best Adam Sandler movies. Other films in Sandler’s body of work are more or an acquired taste. Some people really love That’s My Boy. Others, not so much. The Netflix comedy Hubie Halloween likely belongs in the cam of mixed-reaction Sandler movies. You have to really love his oddball, amateur humor to dial into the cameo-laden Hubie Halloween, where Sandler basically plays a self-proclaimed safety monitor who protects his small town from Halloween threats. So when I got a moment to speak with Sandman for Murder Mystery 2, I suggested a crossover between that franchise and the Hubie universe. Based on the video below, he’s into the idea!
I’m not saying that I deserve a producer’s credit on the eventual Hubie Murder Mystery, but if that movie eventually comes to pass, I’d like a Story By credit, at the very least. I’m holding you to that, Mr. Sandler.
Adam Sandler isn’t immune to crossover in his movies, believe it or not. Allen Covert has played the character “10-Second” Tom in both 50 First Dates and Blended, two movies Sandler made with Drew Barrymore. Covert went on to play Happy Gilmore’s caddy in that golf comedy, and appeared later in 2011’s Jack and Jill. So that’s just Sandler throwing a friend a bone, right? Well, sort of, but in the Netflix movie Hubie Halloween, Ben Stiller also briefly reprised his bizarre role of a menacing hospital orderly we first saw in Happy Gilmore. Watch this scene:
So moving Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery characters, the married couple of Nick and Audrey, into the Hubie universe would be possible. Unlikely. But possible.
While you wait for that team up, you can currently watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back on screen for Murder Mystery 2, which shifts the action overseas (as so many sequels do) to start with a destination vacation wedding and ends with a fight on the top of the Eiffel Tower. Sandler sure does love choosing his projects based on the vacations he’d like to take with his co-stars and his family. It’s the third collaboration between Sandler and Aniston, including the first Murder Mystery (available with your Netflix subscription) and the charming rom-com Just Got With It. They are both worth a look, and are likely great examples as to the fact that these two need to continue making movies together. They have a terrific comedic chemistry – which they talked to me about at length – and Aniston ranks pretty high on the list of winning Sandler romantic leads.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
