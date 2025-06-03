The Funny Reason Happy Gilmore 2’s Julie Bowen Thought She Wouldn’t Be Back (And How Sydney Sweeney Was Involved)
Don't worry, she's back.
1996's Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's best rom-coms, being endlessly hilarious and quotable in the decades since its release. It's finally getting a sequel, and hype is high for the upcoming Sandler movie after Happy Gilmore 2's trailer arrived online. Julie Bowen is reprising her role as Virginia Venit, although she recently explained why she thought that wasn't happening. And yes, Sydney Sweeney is involved.
What we know about Happy Gilmore 2 has been evolving as it gets closer to its release those with a Netflix subscription. The first trailer had a ton of callbacks to the original, including a brief appearance by Bowen. The Modern Family star spoke to THR about reprising her role, and hearing a rumor about Sweeney getting a role. In her words:
Virginia is the romantic lead of the original Happy Gilmore, with she and Adam Sandler's titular character connecting throughout its 92-minute runtime. But Bowen assumed that he'd get a new, younger co-star for the sequel... especially as rumors swirled about Sydney Sweeney.
After hearing about said rumors from her child, Bowen tells the outlet about her initial reaction to that (fictional) casting. She joked, saying:
While Happy Gilmore 2 will bring newcomers like Margaret Qualley and Bad Bunny, it's also going to be full of familiar faces. That includes Julie Bowen, as well as Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, and Kevin Nealon. And no, Sydney Sweeney isn't expected to have a role.
Exactly how Virginia will factor into the story of Happy Gilmore 2 is largely a mystery, as she only appeared twice briefly in the movie's first trailer. Rather than being a sequel no one asked for, fans have wanted to see Happy and the crew return for years. This means that people will likely be tuning in when it arrives on Netflix, although there is also an expectation to meet.
All will be revealed when Happy Gilmore 2 arrives on Netflix July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Clearly Adam Sandler's on a roll with the streamer and is showing no signs of slowing down.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.