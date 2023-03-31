Adam Sandler Hilariously Slips Up And Says He Knows ‘When To Pull Out’ While Working With Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler has wonderful chemistry with Jennifer Aniston. You’d assume that the two have made a dozen movies together, though the upcoming Murder Mystery 2 marks only their third collaboration (outside of the first Murder Mystery, naturally, and the 2011 comedy Just Go With It). It’s not just their chemistry, which reflects decades of friendship. The two comedians have a unique way of speaking over each other, yet still understanding how and when to stop talking so that their co-star can land a punchline. Some of it might happen in the editing room. But when you get a chance to watch Murder Mystery 2 with your Netflix subscription , pay attention to the verbal way these two specifically play off of each other. It’s pretty magical.

When I asked them about it during a recent Murder Mystery press day, however, Adam Sandler proved not to be quite as smooth with his words while answering. He innocently stumbled into a pseudo-sexual explanation for their chemistry, and Jennifer Aniston got the biggest laugh out of his gaffe. Here, take a look for yourself:

This has been a terrific month for Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Aniston has been heavily involved. In addition to the release of their Murder Mystery 2, which begins streaming on Netflix on March 31, the duo participated in the tribute to Sandler when he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. So many Sandler collaborators showed up to support their buddy, while he used his time at the microphone to explain why bad reviews don’t bother him that much .

But Aniston used her time to team with fellow Adam Sandler love interest Drew Barrymore and poke fun at The Sandman, and themselves. Watch this delightful interaction below: