Murder Mystery 2: 8 Thoughts I Had Watching The Netflix Sequel

When it comes to Adam Sandler comedies , I’m always on board, even the bad ones because, why not? Sometimes you just need a good laugh. But then, there are the movies that he does that are with Jennifer Aniston , arguably one of my favorite actresses of all time, and mainly known for her role on the Friends cast and other rom-coms. But her and Sandler? Sign me up.

I remember when I was younger, I loved Just Go With It, and then Murder Mystery came out and I fell in love with that even more, and finally, after several years of waiting, Murder Mystery 2 has released, with these two teaming up together to solve the craziest mystery you’ll ever see. I watched this last weekend and boy, do I have thoughts.

Adam And Jennifer’s Chemistry Remains Unmatched

I said this in my intro, and I will say it again – Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston just have that chemistry that is unmatched in other comedy films, and I mean that wholeheartedly. Every single time these two are on my TV screen, it’s always a fun time. I think they’re even better than Drew Barrymore and Sandler.

I think what I like the most about them is that they genuinely feel like a couple. They keep it real for the duration of the movie and their interactions feel like that of a normal married couple who has been through the wringer one too many times.

It also helps that in every interaction they have, it’s almost like they’re best friends, always keeping up with each other's comments and trying to help each other out of bad situations.

It flows so naturally, and I would literally give an arm and a leg to see these two in so many more movies together.

There’s Nothing Quite Like A Bollywood-Style Dance Sequence

Bollywood is known for not only its incredible movies, but awesome dance sequences in many of their movies. I mean, even the Academy Award for Best Original Song that won at the 2022 ceremony was “Naatu Naatu,” a song from a dance scene in the Indian film RRR. So of course, I was all in during this scene in the movie.

The dance isn't the same as a dance we might see in a traditional Bollywood film, because those are next level, but it fit the vibe of the movie where Sandler and Aniston’s characters just barely kept up with it, creating comical genius while also being respectful to the culture. It was such a ton of fun.

The Jokes Are Really Well-Timed

I don’t understand why a lot of people say that the jokes in this movie aren’t as great as the first, because personally, I thought everything was really well-timed.

Yeah, of course, there were a few jokes here and there that could have been a little smarter, but most of the time, I found myself chuckling a lot, snickering even more, and even burst-out-loud laughing as well. There are some funny bits in here. For example, that scene with the secret agent getting away, only for his car to explode and the money to be stolen by someone else, who then gets instantly hit by a truck.

That’s some funny timing. I almost expected another car to come out from somewhere else. There’s a lot to love.

I Didn’t Think I’d See Adam Sandler Absolutely Smoke A Bunch Of Thieves, But Here We Are

There’s this one particular scene from Murder Mystery 2 that’s been living rent-free in my mind for the last few days, and that’s when Adam Sandler’s character, Nick, absolutely smoked the thieves in that van.

I mean, besides the fact that Aniston’s character, Audrey, also shot them, I couldn’t even focus on that, because Adam freaking Sandler somehow became the most badass person on this planet when I watched him take down several men with a briefcase of money chained to his wrist. That is some serious action-movie stuff, and honestly, I wanted to see so much more.

This Whole Fire Scene Is Hysterical

I’d say that about halfway through the movie, I was starting to get a little antsy about when the murderer/kidnapper was going to get exposed, but I was greatly rewarded by this hilarious fire scene.

From the double-backstabbing from Sekou and Imani to Nick and Audrey deciding to use their strange business cards as a way out of their bindings, I found myself laughing throughout the whole thing. Call it my love for cheesy comedy scenes that feature the most ridiculous plot twists, but it surely captured my attention.

I’m Starting To Think Adam Sandler Can Become A Comedy Action Star

I stand by what I said earlier – Adam Sandler, in all his glory , needs to become an action comedy star, because he was awesome in Murder Mystery 2.

His last fight with Miller was incredibly fun to watch, and what’s better is that it was also comical. It didn’t take itself too seriously, with there still being some great jokes sprinkled in here and there that made it hilarious to view, but Sandler kept up with Mark Strong’s character and really cemented his potential as a comedy action star, for real.

Oh, That Helicopter Death Was A Horrible Way To Go Out, Ew

Look, I’m normally not the first person to say that deaths gross me out. I grew up watching The Walking Dead seasons and, of course, the amazing fantasy show , Game of Thrones, so seeing vividly disgusting deaths is something I’m quite used to in TV and movies.

But man, that last death scene for Miller had me squirming in my seat. Of course he deserved it after literally throwing Audrey off the side of the Eiffel Tower and attempting to kill a decent amount of people, but that man was shredded to pieces by that helicopter and we saw his blood and guts go everywhere. Yeah, that’s a way to go out, but not the most appealing.

I’m Gonna Need A Third Movie

Alright, look, I’m not going to be that person who suggests that there has to be a million of these movies just because I love Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston so much. But, what I will say is that I think there should, at least, be a third movie. Conclude it with a trilogy.

The ending of Murder Mystery 2 was a pretty big cliffhanger that ended with our favorite couple getting abandoned in a helicopter, so that would surely be some exciting story for them to somehow make it back home and stumble upon a murder. Or, it could be something completely different. Either way, I’d enjoy the heck out of it.

Murder Mystery 2 was a fun time, and I truly would watch it again for just a day where I need to chuckle and smile. I swear, if you enjoy Adam Sandler comedy and fun action scenes – as well as chemistry to die for – this is the film for you.