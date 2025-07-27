After Happy Gilmore 2, There's A Deeper Cut Adam Sandler Movie I Want A Sequel For

Adam Sandler has a new film that just hit the 2025 movie schedule, and it’s one that his fans have waited nearly 30 years for. I’m talking about Happy Gilmore 2, which is the sequel to Sandler’s beloved 1996 sports comedy. As of late, Sandler has expressed a willingness to revisit some of his famous characters, and has even hinted that he’s discussing other legacy sequels. If you were to ask me, there’s one Sandler-led film that definitely deserves a follow-up, and it’s a deep cut that’s easily one of the actor’s best flicks.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Sequel To Adam Sandler’s Hustle Would Be Great

It goes without saying that “The Sandman” has plenty of iconic films that range across different genres, like Billy Madison, Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems. 2022’s Hustle also deserves to be discussed alongside Sandler’s best movies, in my humble opinion. The basketball dramedy tells the story of seasoned Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman (Sandler), who discovers a talented international player and makes efforts to prepare him for the NBA Draft. The result is a funny and heartwarming tale about an unlikely friendship.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle received positive reviews upon its release and became a popular title amongst Netflix subscription holders. Something that makes the film such a novelty is that it’s one of the rare films that requires an understated performance from Adam Sandler. What’s more is that the film is also, in many ways, an extension of Sandler’s own personal love of basketball.

This Netflix-distributed film is very self-contained, and the ending is honestly satisfying. However, I’d love to see the Waterboy star reprise his role as Stanley, and I truly believe there could be even more to the character’s story.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Could A Hustle Sequel Look Like?

A subplot of Hustle involves Stanley wanting to become an assistant coach for the 76ers so that he can stop traveling so frequently and remain at home with his wife (played by Queen Latifah) and daughter. While that opportunity is snatched away from Sugerman early into the film, he lands the job at the end of the movie. That would be the perfect jumping-off point for a sequel.

An ideal follow-up would feature a story that takes place a few years after the first film and sees Stanley named head coach of the Sixers. With that, he finds himself in the position to guide a young team to the playoffs or risk losing his job in a fickle NBA landscape. While this may sound like a straightforward narrative, it should be said that Hustle’s story is fairly simple, but it works due to its strong direction, solid script and sweet performances. That could also be true for a sequel.

If the first film is inspired by Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull, a sequel could utilize elements from another one of the best sports movies of all time, Hoosiers. Adam Sandler playing a coach in a grounded film – and joining the ranks of other actors who played such roles like Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington – is just too fun to think about. Admittedly, I know there’s a better chance I’ll see a Billy Madison sequel before I see one for Hustle. I’ll continue to hold out hope, though, that this gem of a Sandler film receives a follow-up.

Those who have access to Netflix should do themselves a favor and check out Hustle now. Fans can even make it a true Adam Sandler sports movie night by streaming Happy Gilmore 2 and its predecessor on the streamer as well.