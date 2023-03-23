Watch Rabbit Hole’s Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance And More Try To Quickly Describe Their Complex Paramount+ Series

Explaining Paramount+’s latest series on the 2023 TV schedule Rabbit Hole is not an easy task. Trying to boil down this espionage thriller is nearly impossible because of all its twists, turns and surprises. However, Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance and Meta Golding attempted to explain their new series quickly, and let’s just say two of them were successful, while the other fell down a bit of a rabbit hole, for lack of a better term, showing just how complex Rabbit Hole is.

How Kiefer Sutherland Would Describe Rabbit Hole

Considering Kiefer Sutherland is both the star and an executive producer on his new show Rabbit Hole , it makes sense that he’d have the longest answer to this question. The 24 alum explained the overall concept of the series to CinemaBlend, and told us all about the world in which this espionage thriller takes place. He said:

Well, in a really quick version, I would say this is a [show] about not being able to trust the truth. You know, my character John Weir is someone who is skilled in the art of deception. He works as an espionage operator in the world of high finance and commerce, basically, on Wall Street. His entire career has been that of being a hunter. And in a matter of moments, he becomes the hunted and he becomes framed for a number of crimes and it's going to be up to the audience to see whether he's guilty or innocent of those crimes. And it's going to become up to the audience to decide and discern for themselves what is in fact, the truth.

The show does a great job of slowly peeling back its layers, and revealing the complexities of this world that John Weir operates in. As Sutherland explained it’s all about the truth, and it’s up to the audience to decide who they want to believe and who is lying.

Sutherland also went into detail about how “incredibly topical” this series is, noting that how people decide what to believe and why they do so is vital to Rabbit Hole, the actor said:

I think that's a really challenging thing that we as a society are dealing with in technology. And our show has that as a backdrop, and so it really does challenge you to kind of trust what you see and trust what you hear, as opposed to what you read what you want to hear.

So, while this was a fairly long answer, it does convey the gist of this twisty-turny show, and Sutherland really helped place it in current events, making it clear that Rabbit Hole is not only thrilling and mysterious, but also relevant.

How Rabbit Hole Stars Charles Dance And Meta Golding Would Explain The Series

Kiefer Sutherland’s co-stars, Charles Dance and Meta Golding explained the show in a similar manner, however, they did so in a few less words.

Dance, who has been on his fair share of complex shows, like Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones and Lord Louis Mountbatten on The Crown for example, succinctly described Rabbit Hole. He did it by describing what’s at the center of the show: personal data. The actor behind one of the most mysterious characters at the beginning of the Paramount+ series (opens in new tab) said:

It's very difficult to describe it quickly, but it's essentially a thriller, but at the basis and the center of that is the whole business and the acquisition and misuse of personal data. And how powerful that is. That's really, for me anyway, that's the essence of this series.

Meta Golding, who plays Hailey Winton, a woman who ends up in Keifer Sutherland’s character’s world, had a similar answer, describing Rabbit Hole like this:

Yeah, I would say it's an espionage thriller about the power of data and how that affects the individual.

Since the release of the first trailer, it’s been unclear what exactly Rabbit Hole is about. Like any rabbit hole, there is a lot to uncover, discover and get stuck in when it comes to this series. However, what we do know is this espionage thriller is centered around the power and danger of data, and somehow all these characters get tangled up in a messy situation within the world of high finance and commerce.