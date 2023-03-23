Watch Rabbit Hole’s Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance And More Try To Quickly Describe Their Complex Paramount+ Series
This twisty series is not easy to explain quickly.
Explaining Paramount+’s latest series on the 2023 TV schedule Rabbit Hole is not an easy task. Trying to boil down this espionage thriller is nearly impossible because of all its twists, turns and surprises. However, Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance and Meta Golding attempted to explain their new series quickly, and let’s just say two of them were successful, while the other fell down a bit of a rabbit hole, for lack of a better term, showing just how complex Rabbit Hole is.
How Kiefer Sutherland Would Describe Rabbit Hole
Considering Kiefer Sutherland is both the star and an executive producer on his new show Rabbit Hole, it makes sense that he’d have the longest answer to this question. The 24 alum explained the overall concept of the series to CinemaBlend, and told us all about the world in which this espionage thriller takes place. He said:
The show does a great job of slowly peeling back its layers, and revealing the complexities of this world that John Weir operates in. As Sutherland explained it’s all about the truth, and it’s up to the audience to decide who they want to believe and who is lying.
Sutherland also went into detail about how “incredibly topical” this series is, noting that how people decide what to believe and why they do so is vital to Rabbit Hole, the actor said:
So, while this was a fairly long answer, it does convey the gist of this twisty-turny show, and Sutherland really helped place it in current events, making it clear that Rabbit Hole is not only thrilling and mysterious, but also relevant.
How Rabbit Hole Stars Charles Dance And Meta Golding Would Explain The Series
Kiefer Sutherland’s co-stars, Charles Dance and Meta Golding explained the show in a similar manner, however, they did so in a few less words.
Dance, who has been on his fair share of complex shows, like Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones and Lord Louis Mountbatten on The Crown for example, succinctly described Rabbit Hole. He did it by describing what’s at the center of the show: personal data. The actor behind one of the most mysterious characters at the beginning of the Paramount+ series (opens in new tab) said:
Meta Golding, who plays Hailey Winton, a woman who ends up in Keifer Sutherland’s character’s world, had a similar answer, describing Rabbit Hole like this:
Since the release of the first trailer, it’s been unclear what exactly Rabbit Hole is about. Like any rabbit hole, there is a lot to uncover, discover and get stuck in when it comes to this series. However, what we do know is this espionage thriller is centered around the power and danger of data, and somehow all these characters get tangled up in a messy situation within the world of high finance and commerce.
To find out what exactly is down this Rabbit Hole and to see if this show becomes one of Paramount+’s best series all you need is a Paramount+ subscription in order to stream the premiere on Sunday, March 26.
