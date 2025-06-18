I Think The Most Fascinating Thing About Sirens Is How It Goes Against Expectations. Let's Discuss

Netflix is no stranger to creating intriguing shows that go against expectations. Sirens is the latest in this type of series, and follows three women whose lives are interlocked in this high-society cult-like community. Sirens plays with the perception of reality, offers a slew of morally ambiguous characters, and leans into the complex idea of sirens: mythical seductive creatures.

This is one of Netflix’s most popular limited series, and rightfully so. Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy lead the stellar cast and give outstanding performances. It is a rich-people-behaving-badly, entertaining rags-to-riches story with plenty of melodrama and comedy. It’s a great series to binge.

You’ll feel the call of sirens with this series, but it’s the mysterious nature of it that grips you.

Warning: Sirens spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Like Sirens' Mysterious Vibe Because It Enhances Its Mythical Concept

Sirens are legendary creatures who lure unsuspecting sailors to their doom with their voices. It’s easy to see how they relate to the idea of beautiful women seducing men, especially the wealthy kind. I always associate sirens with serenity, beauty, and mystery. Their attractiveness lies in their mystique.

I think Netflix’s Sirens plays into that idea a lot with Michaela (Julianne Moore) and Simone (Milly Alcock). Michaela’s seductiveness comes from her personality and prestige. This makes her appealing to all around her; she even seduces Devon (Meghann Fahy) at times.

Michaela exemplifies the idea that these women have siren-like habits. Devon may seem the least like a siren, but she also contains these attributes. She enters this town as an unknown link to Simone’s past and keeps trying to pull her away from Michaela's siren call with her own voice.

Devon and Michaela enter a war to try to make Simone see that their path is the best for her. Meanwhile, Simone begins to forge a separate identity, agenda, and siren call. She imagines a life more appealing than either can offer.

Michaela Kell Is The Most Fascinating Part Of The Show (To Me) Because She's Hard To Read

Julianne Moore has created many memorable and captivating characters, and her career continues to thrive, even after 50. Therefore, it’s not surprising that Michaela joins this long list of compelling characters. Michaela starts as this sort of ridiculous character who is almost a spoof of extremely rich women with nothing better to do than to throw lavish parties, and who join nonprofits for vanity reasons. She has an undertone of an evil cult leader. This is only during the first half of the season, but this layer slowly fades as Sirens digs deeper into Michaela’s real heart and intentions.

She’s not a monster, but instead more a victim of some bad choices. Many characters also project their ideas of her instead of actually getting to know her. I found myself drawn to Michaela because she’s one of the series’s most complex characters.

You start the show assuming one thing about Michaela, but learn she has more pain and pressure than on the surface. Her husband, Peter (Kevin Bacon), paints her, to himself and others, as this vicious woman who keeps him away from his children. You realize that Peter doesn’t see his children because of his choices.

It’s easier for him to blame Michaela than take accountability. She must carry the weight of his burden. In many ways, Sirens showcases how people vilify women because it’s easier than seeing them as complex individuals with strengths and flaws. Michaela Kell is one of the perfect examples of this type of simple reasoning.

I Think Sirens Is A Master At Misdirection

Sirens often misdirects its viewers. We expect one thing and it either never happens or something else happens instead. The Netflix series plays around a lot with the idea that someone will die, but no one actually does. Then it makes you think that Michaela may have otherworldly powers and that's how her cult remains so strong. But, she is just a woman with no powers. You think Devon will pick adventure, but then she returns home.

The show doesn’t play into expectations at all. In fact, it kind of toys with the idea of fantastical things happening, or storybook-like situations, only to force the viewers into reality. Devon can’t go around traveling with the hot guy because that’s not who she is. She’s a caregiver and her father needs her.

Michaela isn’t a siren, but a woman who is the victim of her poor decisions and of a man who will always be on the hunt for something better. Simone finds herself in a new position of power, but we know she’s doomed to have a similar fate as Michaela. The reality will eventually overpower the fantasy of these women’s lives.

I Enjoy The Women In This Show The Most Because They Each Represent Different Tragedies

Michaela has many tragedies but I think her biggest might be that she turned herself into a dream wife for Peter, and he still doesn’t really love her. He has now made her a monster because that’s easier than introspection. She loses it all, but she had already lost everything before the series started. One could argue that she lost everything when she fell for him. Devon’s tragedy is that she has so much potential but destined to always sacrifice it for her family.

She is forced into a caregiver role at a young age and will never leave it. She may only be free when her father dies, but by then, it might be too late to really experience life. Simone’s ending seems like a fairytale to those not paying attention, but Peter doesn’t love her. He just found someone new to hold his attention for a bit.

Simone is likely destined to have the same fate as Michaela. She will become the perfect wife for Peter, only for him to later resent her for it. She fulfilled her destiny to become the new Michaela but at the cost of losing everything.

When Sirens begins, you never anticipate these endings for any of the characters. This adds to the mysterious quality of the show. It shows how life isn’t straightforward and things can take tragic and unexpected turns. You may think you’re living a dream only to wake up and realize you’re in a nightmare instead.

The Sirens Ending Stands Out A Lot To Me Because It's So Unexpected

I could tell that Sirens is setting up a Peter and Simone romance but I didn’t expect it to happen suddenly at the end. I also didn’t anticipate for her to so coldly accept the position as the new Mrs. Kell. It’s a very shocking and unexpected ending. I also don’t foresee Devon’s return home.

Simone takes a bold leap towards her future, while Devon runs away from a new path. She decides to continue her role as the devoted sacrificial daughter. Both of their choices offer a surprising and sad conclusion.

Peter also starts the series as this seemingly nice guy only to become such a dark character, but you never see this coming from him at the start.

This adds to why Sirens works, because it’s not a show that wants you to know or understand its direction. It wants to seduce you with the idea of things being one way, when they’re really another. The siren call of the show takes you over the edge along with it.

