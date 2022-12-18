Watch Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver And The Avatar 2 Cast Guess How Many Movies They Have Been In Since 2009’s Avatar
These stars have been busy.
Avatar: The Way of Water has finally arrived – after only 13 years of waiting. For some, it may be crazy to think that it’s been over a decade since the public’s last trip to Pandora. Though there are probably others who felt every bit of that long gestation period. Like the public as a whole, the stars of the franchise themselves had also been looking forward to James Cameron’s science fiction follow-up. However, they’ve all been busy since the first film’s release, as evidenced by their lengthy filmographies. On that note, CinemaBlend put Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and their co-stars to the test by having them guess how many films they’ve done since 2009.
CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell sat down with the cast during the Way of Water press junket. During the chats, he asked whether the stars knew just how many big-screen productions they’d been a part of since the first movie in James Cameron’s planned saga. When the question was posed to Sigourney Weaver, who plays Kiri, she admitted that she didn’t, before learning that she’d done 24 movies in that time span. She then provided an interesting response:
Sigourney Weaver clearly knew filming was going to be challenging, and that turned out to be true. Like her co-stars, Weaver had to train for the water-related work that was necessary for production and ultimately pulled it off tremendously. The same is also true for Miles Quaritch actor Stephen Lang, who’s done 38 films since the first installment in the franchise. The veteran actor was asked whether it feels like he’s done that much work since then and dropped an honest answer:
Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, who portray Neytiri and Jake Sully, have also been busy, with the former tallying 22 and the latter 25. Saldaña quipped that she thought it was only five, while Worthington mused that 21 of his “never came out.” Saldaña has, of course, starred in a number of blockbusters, and two of the movies released in that time – Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame – are among the all-time highest-grossing films alongside Avatar. The actress went on to discuss her good fortune and what it means to be able to grow within the entertainment industry:
These stars have definitely had professional journeys that few actors get to embark upon, and it’s great to see that they’re fully conscious of that fact. Of course, it’s not over yet, as there are three additional Avatar movies planned, with each in a different stage of production. I’m eager to see how many flicks Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and their co-stars can get in the can between the releases of those installments.
Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theaters now, while the first movie can be streamed using a Disney+ subscription. As the year winds down, also be sure that you check out our schedule of 2023 new movie releases to learn about what’s arriving next year.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
