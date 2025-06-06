The SNL Monologue For Dave Chappelle Is Always 'A Little Terrifying.’ After Learning How He Preps For It, I Get Why
Even the seasoned vets get nervous.
Just trying to put myself in the shoes of an SNL host right before their monologue scares me. So, I can’t imagine what it’s like to actually walk through that Studio 8H door. However, Dave Chappelle just made it a bit easier to picture as he explained why it’s always “a little terrifying.” And I have to say, after learning how he prepares for that moment, I totally get why.
Earlier on the 2025 TV schedule, Dave Chappelle was one of SNL’s Season 50 hosts, which marked his fourth time doing the gig. So, at this point, he knows what to expect. However, while chatting with Mo Amer during Variety's Actors on Actors, he got real about what it’s like to prepare for the job and then walk onto the stage. He started by explaining that live television is a different sort of beast for a stand-up, saying:
Well, hearing that he’s kind of “winging it” and he won’t do his monologue in rehearsal partially explains why it’s “a little terrifying.” However, it also speaks to the trust Lorne Michaels has in Chappelle to deliver when he walks through that door to kick off the show.
After explaining that he’ll simply use his rehearsal time to check the sound and get used to the space, the stand-up went on to discuss why hosting SNL is both “exhilarating” and a bit scary. Noting the pressure and boundaries that come with live TV, he said:
Now, considering Chappelle’s stand-up specials (you can watch them with a Netflix subscription) almost always cause debate among viewers, I assumed he picked his jokes carefully for SNL. So, I was shocked to learn that he doesn’t rehearse it in front of others before the taping. However, as he said, he’s been doing this job long enough that his “experience” has prepared him for these moments.
Overall, he reiterated that while it’s a sort of terrifying experience, it never goes as bad or as good as he thinks it will:
He’s right, I find that when a stand-up hosts SNL, their monologue is almost always one of the strongest points of the episode, because it’s the time where they’re truly in their element. However, even though they’re doing what they’re great at, they still have to face new challenges.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For example, when Chappelle hosted right after the 2020 election, he had to prepare two sets because the race wasn’t called on election day. He said:
Yeah, that sounds scary too! However, it went well, and clearly SNL thought so too, because the comedian has returned to host the show four times between 2016 and 2025.
Overall, I totally get why Dave Chappelle said doing SNL is always sort of scary. Hearing about how he preps and the circumstances he’s hosted under, it makes perfect sense. Now, I’ll 100% be thinking about all of this as I re-watch the show with my Peacock subscription and wait for Season 51.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.