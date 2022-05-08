Wil Wheaton Can't Spill Much About Star Trek: Picard Season 3, But What He Does Say Should Excite Fans Of The Next Generation

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 concluded recently, and with the season finale up for Paramount+ subscribers to binge, the wait is on for Season 3. Fans are really excited for what's next, especially with the news that cast members of The Next Generation will reprise their roles for the upcoming adventure. Wil Wheaton recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the upcoming season, and while he couldn’t say much, what he shared should be thrilling to fans.

Wil Wheaton, who recently reprised his role as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: Piard’s Season 2 finale, talked to CinemaBlend about his return that seemingly sets up Wesley to appear in Season 3. I asked Wheaton if he could confirm his involvement in the new season and if he could at least share which performance from his returning co-stars he’s most excited about. Wheaton wasted no time in telling me he can’t answer that question specifically, but he did offer his own seal of approval on what’s ahead based on what he’s heard:

Ok, the thing is, I can’t answer that. Because if I do, it’s gonna give away, inadvertently, some of the story direction. What I can tell you obliquely and unsatisfyingly is I have had some amazing conversations with my castmates, who are my family, and I cannot overstate how incredibly satisfying Season 3 of Picard is going to be for everyone who loves The Next Generation.

There’s not a lot to go on based on that statement, but if you know Wil Wheaton and his love for Star Trek: The Next Generation, it’s very exciting. While his time as Wesley Crusher in the series was plagued by rude fans and occasionally even actors within the Trek franchise , he still has a deep love for his co-stars and what they did. In short, if Wheaton says it’s going to be satisfying, that should hold a lot of weight for fans.

As for whether or not Wil Wheaton will return for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we can only speculate. Wesley’s return in the Season 2 finale solidified his once-ambiguous future in the franchise, so no time would need to be wasted on that in Season 3. At the same time, Isa Briones is one of the many actors who won’t return for the final season, and it seemed like Wesley was going to train Briones’ Kore to be a traveler. In short, we can’t really say anything with certainty at this moment, though with Season 3 already wrapped, it feels everything that’s happened is already very much set in stone. Hopefully, we’ll see Wesley back with the The Next Generation crew and perhaps a tease at where he’ll appear next in the franchise.