Star Trek: Picard’s [Spoiler] Talks ‘Giant Secret’ Behind Character’s Shocking Finale Return, Plus A Message For Critics
By Mick Joest published
Talk about a wild way to end the season!
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 finale “Farewell.” Read at your own risk!
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 had a lot of storylines to conclude for the Paramount+ subscribers who have tuned in all season long, and some wondered how the series would wrap up the finer parts of Q’s plan. I’m not sure that anyone saw what was coming with Kore’s storyline, in which she met up with a character who Trek viewers haven't seen in a long time: Wesley Crusher, played once again by Wil Wheaton.
Wesley Crusher revealed to Kore that he’s a Traveler, thus confirming the character’s canonical place following his exit in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Wesley extended an invitation for her to join him amongst the masters of “space and time.” Kore accepted, and while that has cool implications, I’m sure many fans are still busy being thrilled that Wesley is officially back in Star Trek, especially given Wheaton’s past indications that he’s not involved in the new era of shows. Wheaton spoke with CinemaBlend about Wesley's return to Star Trek with the Picard Season 2 finale, saying:
Wil Wheaton added that throughout the past six to eight months, he’s tried to be very mindful of what he’s said regarding an appearance in Star Trek. Fans who follow his content can look back on his statements and, according to Wheaton, realize that he never actually lied about whether or not he’d be involved. That’s quite a feat for someone to pull off, as some actors like Andrew Garfield might just find it easier to lie.
As Wil Wheaton mentioned, Travelers are about the closest the Star Trek universe can get to having Time Lords from Doctor Who. Being a “Time Lord” in this instance is really interesting as it feasibly means Wesley Crusher can appear in any currently airing Trek series, ranging from Strange New Worlds all the way to the future in Discovery. I asked Wheaton if he’s up for those kinds of appearances now that Wesley is officially back, and he confessed he’s very eager to do so:
Current Star Trek showrunners like Lower Decks’ Mike McMahan expressed a desire for Wesley Crusher in their stories, but with this big shared universe, everything likely warrants approval. At the very least, it feels like Wesley’s reemergence sets him up to appear with The Next Generation stars appearing in Picard Season 3, which would be a treat.
Of course, there was once a time when Wesley Crusher wasn’t a celebrated figure in Star Trek, which makes this return all the sweeter for Wil Wheaton and his fans. Wheaton shared a message on behalf of his teenage self for his critics:
There’s no denying that Wil Wheaton went through a hard time during his first stint on Star Trek: The Next Generation, whether it was from disgruntled tech writers or others in the franchise. Wesley’s return is a second opportunity for Wheaton to get the admiration his character deserves, so here’s hoping that happens.
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is finished on Paramount+, but Season 3 has already wrapped production. Luckily, the wait for new episodes will be bearable, thanks to all the Trek shows still on the way in 2022 and beyond.
