Zack Snyder Tells Us His Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts Were ‘NC-17 For Quite A While,’ But Explains Why He Trimmed Them To Fit The R Rating
Another round of Snyder Cuts for which to fight?
Are you ready for the conversation to begin about the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon? Because we’re about to head back into those waters! Earlier this year, Zack Snyder released two parts of an epic science-fiction saga titled Rebel Moon. The films took inspiration for Kurosawa, as well as Star Wars (which also borrowed heavily from Kurosawa), as it told the story of the farming planet of Veldt hiring mercenaries to push back against the dominant forces of The Imperium. Even before Rebel Moon arrived in the Netflix platform, Snyder made it clear that he had Director’s Cuts of both Rebel Moon films, which are now going to be made available to those with a Netflix subscription beginning on August 2. But now Snyder says he even trimmed the Director’s Cuts… with good reason.
As part of his deal with Netflix, Zack Snyder was able to deliver two versions of the Rebel Moon story, one that was PG-13 and arguably more commercial. And the other that was the totality of Snyder’s vision for the epic story. The director’s cuts of Rebel Moon would be sexier, more violent, but also expand on several of the characters in the “theatrical” cut – which didn’t get that much of a theatrical release, but I digress. However, while appearing on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, Snyder teased an NC-17 version of Rebel Moon that had to be trimmed even more. Release the Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut!
Snyder was discussing a scene involving the sinister Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) that occurs early in the director’s cut of Rebel Moon: Part One. It’s a vicious scene during which Noble forces Aris (Sky Yang) to pull off a dastardly act to prove his alliance to the Motherworld. And when discussing the editing of that scene, Snyder revealed to us:
Why do studios and streamers insist on filtering Zack Snyder? Let the man cook! When he delivers the Director’s Cut of his purest vision, it always turns out to be the best possible telling of the story in question, from the four-hour Snyder Cut of his lost Justice League movie, to the Ultimate Edition of his controversial Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. I also don’t really understand the need for a streaming service to concern itself with ratings. But Snyder did say that Netflix, per their conversations, was concerned about having a more commercial version of the Rebel Moon story, as he told ReelBlend:
If Zack Snyder gets his way, and he continues to draw in audiences with Rebel Moon, there’s a chance that a third movie in the franchise reaches Netflix. At the same time, he’s juggling other projects in his Army of the Dead series, while also tending to other projects that he teased. We’ll have more with Snyder once the full conversation lands on ReelBlend.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.