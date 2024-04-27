Zack Snyder Reveals Rebel Moon 3 Status As The Scargiver Releases On Netflix

Warning: SPOILERS for Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver are ahead!

On April 19, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver arrived on the 2024 movies schedule, coming four months after the release of Part One - A Child of Fire. Netflix subscribers can now watch this two-part story in its entirety, but with various plot threads left hanging by the end of the second movie, the potential for Rebel Moon: Part Three to be made is now on the table. On that note, director Zack Snyder shared where this threequel’s status stands.

When CinemaBlend spoke with Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote the Rebel Moon movies with Snyder and Shay Hatten, he told us that the trio had “very detailed” treatments for another movie. So although they haven’t started writing the Part Three script yet, Johnstad is confident that would “happen very quickly” if Netflix gives the green light. Snyder echoed these sentiments while chatting with Comicbook, saying:

I don't think it would take too long. Because [screenwriters] Kurt [Johnstad] and I and Shay [Hatten], we know exactly where the story goes. We've got it all figured out. It's all whiteboarded out and I've written probably the first like 20 pages of the third movie. So it wouldn't be that big of a deal to get to it. But we'll see. I wouldn't say it's easy, but we can get to it.

The ball is in Netflix’s court regarding whether or not Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten will get to keep making more Rebel Moon movies, but at least it’s good to hear that work could commence quickly on Part Three if the streamer is to continue this sci-fi saga. It’s easy to see where things go from here, because at the end of The Scargiver, Kora learned from General Titus that Princess Issa is still alive, and now the two of them and their allies are embarking to find the girl. Additionally, Johnstad also told us that “the arcs of Balisarius and Kora are going to converge at one point” and they’ll come “face to face.” We learned in The Scargiver that Balisarius framed Kora for the coup against Motherworld’s royal family, so eventually the time will come when the adoptive father and daughter will clash.

As far as the chances Rebel Moon: Part Three has of moving forward, that’s hard to say. On the one hand, as was the case with A Child of Fire, critical reception towards the new movie has been primarily negative, though CinemaBlend’s The Scargiver review gave it 3/5 stars. So based on that metric alone, Part Three wouldn’t stand much chance of happening. On the other hand, both Rebel Moon movies have ranked on Netflix’s Top 10 list, so if the streamer is content with the amount of views collected between them, that might be enough incentive to make Part Three. It’s also possible that Netflix will wait to see how the director’s cuts of A Child of Fire and The Scargiver do before making a decision.

We’ll keep you apprised on when these director’s cuts are set to be released and any news concerning Rebel Moon: Part Three. In the meantime, look over the best movies on Netflix that can be streamed now.