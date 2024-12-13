12 Black-Led Coming-Of-Age Movies That Need To Be Seen

For years, coming-of-age movies have delighted audiences due to filmmakers’ abilities to capture the experiences that accompany adolescence. John Hughes’ highly quotable films and some of Steven Spielberg’s magnificent movies are prime examples. There are so many great entries in the genre, though some that may get overlooked are those told from the perspective of African Americans. There are plenty of great Black-led movies that focus on the joys and pitfalls of growing up, and we’re going to discuss 12 that deserve your time.

(Image credit: American International Pictures)

Cooley High (1975)

Quite frankly, Michael Schulz’s Cooley High is one of the most underrated coming-of-age films of all time. The Chicago-set film primarily focuses on two best friends (played by the great Glynn Turman and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs), who ponder their futures while engaging in teenage shenanigans amid their senior year of high school. Within this thoughtful tale are themes of loyalty, ambition, and masculinity, among others. And be warned: this film will make you laugh, but it’ll have ripped your heart out by the time it ends.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Boyz N The Hood (1991)

The late John Singleton is still remembered for a number of his films, but Boyz n the Hood arguably stands at the top of its filmography. His gripping early ‘90s flick about three young men growing up in South Central Los Angeles oozes authenticity and manages to convey both a sense of edginess and warmth. This critically acclaimed film is even more impressive when you consider that this is Singleton’s directorial debut. It also features great performances from Laurence Fishburne, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube and more.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Menace II Society (1993)

I’d certainly argue that, in some circles, Menace II Society doesn’t receive the level of recognition that a movie like Boyz n the Hood is privy to. This film tells the story of a South L.A. teen and his friends, as they navigate their violent and drug-heavy surroundings. Although the movie, which is helmed by the Hughes Brothers, includes a considerable amount of violence, it doesn’t feel like it’s injected into the narrative without purpose. Honestly, it’s not pleasant viewing, but it’s a film that does indeed need to be seen.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Crooklyn (1994)

Spike Lee’s talent shines through in more than a few of his movies, but that’s especially true with a production like Crooklyn. One of the best Black Family movies available to watch, it focuses on a 9-year-old girl as she faces life’s ups and downs alongside her family in 1970s Brooklyn. It’s a flick that can generate some solid laughs, but there’s also a level of thoughtfulness, as it chronicles the world through the eyes of a precocious child. The solid script and keen direction help make this one of Lee’s most socially relevant films .

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Eve’s Bayou is another film that deserves a bit more recognition. If you haven’t seen this Southern delight, know that it’s about a well-off Black family living in 1960s Louisiana, with the titular 10-year-old Eve Batiste serving as our eyes and ears. What writer/director Kasi Lemmons presents is a sweet and affecting story about youth and loss of innocence, and the fact that it centers around a Black family with money was something of a novelty years ago. And, of course, it’s all anchored by Jurnee Smollett’s winning performance as the endearing Eve.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Wood (1999)

It’s very hard not to chuckle or smile when you’re taking in a movie like The Wood. Director and co-writer Rick Famuyiwa has produced some excellent films, but this is a movie I could watch over and over . The 1999 dramedy chronicles the bonds between three best friends, as the film flips from the present (in which one pal is about to get married) and the past (which involves the trio’s teen years in Inglewood). Famuyiwa’s steady direction helps generate humor and heart as do the performances of the top-notch cast of actors.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

ATL (2006)

An entertaining gem of the early 2000s, ATL is yet another film that presents a coming-of-age story from a specific lens. This is a fantastic film starring a rapper , as it sees T.I. playing a high school senior pondering his future while hanging out with his friends and watching over his younger brother. Director Chris Robinson effectively balances humor with the more dramatic elements within the narrative. The story may not break the mold, but the A+ cast adds a great deal to a movie that’s about love, loyalty and skating.

(Image credit: Pyramide Distribution)

Girlhood (2014)

Céline Sciamma’s Girlhood feels fresh, in part because it’s set to the backdrop of Paris and is firmly (and lovingly) wrapped up in French culture. Yet the film, which is about a poor teen girl who befriends a clique of young ladies, feels very universal. This critically acclaimed piece of work not only taps into the experiences of teen girls but also has a bit of social commentary to convey as well. It’s a well-done film, and what’s really appreciated is that Sciamma chose to tell the story with Black leads when she could’ve chosen not to.

(Image credit: Open Road Films)

Dope (2015)

Years after directing The Wood, Rick Famuyiwa returned to the coming-of-age sphere with the eclectic comedy, Dope. What we have here is a funny and somewhat earnest tale about a high school senior and his two friends dodging thugs following a chance encounter with a drug dealer. The film truly fires on all cylinders, especially when it comes to the humor. What truly makes this film a novelty, though, is that it’s one of the best films to chronicle the experience of being a Black nerd (which is something I know a lot about).

(Image credit: A24)

Moonlight (2016)

If we’re to be honest, there are definitely people who remember Best Picture winner Moonlight for the on-air Oscars debacle. That should in no way overshadow the sheer magnitude of Barry Jenkins’ film, though. Viewers follow Chiron, a poor Black child from Liberty City throughout three stages of his life. The ultimate result is a firmly directed, beautifully shot and powerfully acted film about masculinity, sexuality and self-acceptance. You’ll want to have your tissues ready for this one, too, as the ending sneaks up on you.

(Image credit: RLJE Films)

The Water Man (2020)

Chances are you probably haven’t seen or even heard of The Water Man, given it flew under the radar during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Should that be the case, then you may want to rectify that, as actor David Oyelowo’s directorial debut is very sweet. At the center of the story is an 11-year-old boy who seeks to cure his mother’s cancer by finding a magical being. There’s plenty of wonder and warmth to be found in this movie, and Oyelowo deserves a lot of credit for making such a good movie on his first attempt as a director.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

We Grown Now (2023)

A film that’ll truly warm your heart is We Grown Now, which comes from writer/director Minhal Baig. Set in the ‘90s, the film focuses on two, grade-school-aged best friends named Malik and Eric. Audiences are offered a peek into the boys’ time growing up in the Cabrini-Green housing complex, where life proves to be difficult and unpredictable. While there are sad moments within the film, it’s ultimately a story about optimism and resilience. There are moments when the two characters yell, “We exist,” and I’m glad this film does, too.

So, as you can see, there are some excellent coming-of-age films headed by stellar Black talent, and there are even more out there. I can’t recommend the films that have been discussed enough. So, do yourself a favor and check out this collection of fine films, and others.