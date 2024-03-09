15 Best Black Family Movies

Black cinema is made up of a plethora of motion pictures that span various genres. Dramas, comedies, fantasy flicks and science fiction fare make up the beautiful tapestry of African American storytelling on the big screen. Some may not realize it, but there are plenty of excellent movies that an entire brood can enjoy together. On that note, we’re going to take some time and discuss 15 of the best Black family films.

A Raisin In The Sun (1961)

Based on the play of the same name by Lorraine Hansberry, A Raisin in the Sun centers on the Chicago-based Younger family. The story chronicles the tight-knit brood’s daily tribulations and their aim to wisely utilize an insurance-related windfall they receive after the death of their patriarch.

Hansberry uses the Younger family to touch on social topics like classism, racism and assimilation. This acclaimed movie is a well-written and well-directed piece of work. It also features winning performances from stars like Ruby Dee and Claudia McNeil, and it serves as a stunning showcase for the late Sidney Poitier . It’s not only one of Poitier’s best films but a masterful cinematic experience in general.

The Wiz (1978)

Another engaging play-to-film adaptation to check out is 1978’s The Wiz, one of the many credits of legendary director Sidney Lumet. Based on the 1974 Broadway production, this updated take on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz takes the character of Dorothy Gale (Diana Ross) and places her in a magical and unpredictable world.

There are impeccable performances at play here from the likes of Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross and Michael Jackson. What makes this feature particularly unique, though, is the way in which it blends fantastical and urban iconography together. This is an eclectic musical you need to see at least once.

The Meteor Man (1993)

In the ‘90s, it was incredibly rare to see a Black superhero on the big screen, and the Robert Townsend-written and directed film, The Meteor Man, was a novelty when it hit theaters. Townsend plays the role of a teacher who gains superpowers after coming into contact with a cosmic rock. From there, he forges a heroic alter ego and seeks to fight crime, specifically taking on the gang terrorizing his Washington, D.C. community.

This is a fun flick with a great cast and is filled with adventure, humor, heart and camp. You’ll come for the heroics, and you’ll leave with a better understanding of the importance of community.

Cool Runnings (1993)

There are a plethora of great sports movies out there, and I’d argue that Cool Runnings has carved out a solid legacy for itself. It’s inspired by a true story and focuses on the first Jamaican national bobsled team and their efforts to compete at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

This story checks a lot of boxes when it comes to the typical tropes found in athletics-based films. However, it’s a sweet tale of resilience that’s hard not to love, and the comedic elements mostly work well, too. Also integral to the proceedings is the cast, including Leon, Malik Yoba and the prolific John Candy, who made an impact on his co-stars .

Crooklyn (1994)

Among Spike Lee’s most socially relevant movies is Crooklyn, which was inspired by the filmmaker’s childhood in New York. Set in the early ‘70s, the movie focuses on the daily exploits of a Bedford-Stuyvesant-based family. This acclaimed entry in Lee’s filmography paints a vivid and nuanced portrait of Black life, specifically the experiences of those in the inner city. With a warm story, great performances by Alfre Woodard and Delroy Lino and an awesome soundtrack, this is an excellent story that’s truly timeless.

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Though Eddie Murphy isn’t the only actor to have played the role of Dr. John Dolittle, he’s likely the first star that comes to mind when fans think of the character. Dr. Dolittle sees the A-lister play the role of a surgeon and family man, who rediscovers his innate ability to talk to animals. A staple of Murphy’s filmography, the fun flick offers solid laughs and plenty of heart. And, quite frankly, it’s refreshing to see a Black family at the center of a somewhat fantastical story.

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Akeelah and the Bee marked the first starring movie role for a young Keke Palmer and, if you’ve seen it, then you’ll understand why her career has thrived since then. The drama centers around 11-year-old spelling savant Akeelah Anderson, who eventually finds herself competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Palmer is nothing short of fantastic, as are co-stars Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett, who Palmer helped land the role of her on-screen mom. This is a sweet and inspiring story of determination and, while one can argue that it’s conventional in some ways, that makes it no less satisfying.

The Great Debaters (2007)

Another film that focuses on young Black excellence is The Great Debaters. Directed by and starring Denzel Washington, the film is about the Wiley College debate team from Texas, who sought to compete with their white peers in the 1930s. Washington puts a considerable amount of care into this production and it really shines through. His keen direction and winning performances from Jurnee Smollett and Denzel Whitaker keep this from simply being a by-the-book period piece.

The Princess And The Frog (2009)

For years, Disney fans waited for a Black princess, and they finally received one in 2009 when Tiana was introduced. The Princess and the Frog is a fairytale romp that puts a fresh spin on a classic story. This lauded film is beautifully brought to life with traditional animation reminiscent of the features from the Disney Renaissance. It also exudes the charm and warmth that’s present within the flicks of that era. To put it simply, this is a lovely film, and Anika Noni Rose’s ambitious Tiana proves to be a princess worth admiring .

Hidden Figures (2016)

Anyone looking for an enjoyable historical drama that anyone can enjoy should check out Hidden Figures. Those who tune in will be treated to the true stories of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. The trio were African American mathematicians who were crucial to the U.S.’ early space flights in the 1960s.

Not only is the movie entertaining but insightful, as well. It also features strong performances from Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer. This is a particularly great film for Black History Month , but that shouldn’t be the only time you screen it.

Black Panther (2018)

The massive Marvel Cinematic Universe became a bit richer when Black Panther hit theaters in 2018. Ryan Coogler directs and co-writes this exciting movie, which follows superhero and newly named king of Wakanda, T’Challa, as he seeks to protect his nation from outside forces.

Coogler injects this MCU entry with a distinctive sense of style, which is marked by lovely cinematography, excellent music and a loving focus on African iconography. One also can’t overlook the incredible performances from the cast, and it also marks one of the best performances of the late Chadwick Boseman .

See You Yesterday (2019)

A great Black-led science fiction movie worth checking out is Netflix’s See You Yesterday. This time travel tale, which names Spike Lee as a producer, centers around a young science prodigy who uses the time machine she’s created to prevent her brother’s death. The film flew under the radar when it was released, but it’s definitely worth your time. In addition to offering up some solid sci-fi trappings, it also conveys some keen social commentary. As you’d expect there are also shades of Back to the Future – and Michael J. Fox even has a role in it.

The Water Man (2020)

David Oyelowo isn’t just an accomplished actor, as he’s also proven himself to be a skilled director through his work on The Water Man. A coming-of-age drama, it sees a young boy embark on a quest to find a mythical being in an attempt to heal his ailing mother. This is one of the more imaginative motion pictures you might see. Oyelowo, who also stars as the protagonist’s father, ultimately crafts what feels like a modern-day fairytale, though it always feels grounded.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a yuletide story that’s sure to leave you with plenty of holiday cheer. It’s about a curious little girl who – while staying with her estranged toy maker grandfather – tries to keep his latest invention out of his former apprentice’s clutches.

Originally conceived as a stage production, this film features some ambitious musical numbers and stunning production design to boot. This is an instant classic, and it’s likely that after you watch it once you’ll want to make a showing an annual tradition.

The Color Purple (2023)

It goes without saying that a musical isn’t easy to craft, but Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple proves to be an impressive piece of work. Like Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated take on Alice Walker’s novel, the film focuses on the tribulations of Celie Harris.

However, Bazawule doesn’t dwell on the trauma but puts emphasis on how Celie uses her vivid imagination to process her circumstances. The result is an excellent film, which features show-stopping performances from Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino.

As you can see, there are plenty of great options when it comes to Black family films. And, of course, this list doesn’t even cover all of them. So, do yourself a favor by grabbing your relatives (as well as some popcorn) and sitting down to check these movies, and more, out.