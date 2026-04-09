This Movie Crossword Puzzle Takes Us Back To The 2000s
What a decade for movies the 2000s was!
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We're headed back to the 2000s for this week's movie quiz. From dramas to comedies to the start of some of the most memorable superhero franchises, the 2000s was truly a great decade for movie lovers. If you were watching some of the most celebrated and popular picks during the first decade of this century, you should have no trouble solving all of the clues here!
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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