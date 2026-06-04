2000s TV Crossword Puzzle: The Shows Everyone Was Talking About In The Aughts
If you were a TV fan in the aughts, you should have no trouble with this one!
What a time the 2000s were for television. The first decade of this century was the gift that kept on giving, one episode after the next. It was a real challenge narrowing down the shows I wanted to feature in this week's quiz, but I think anyone who watched enough TV during the 2000s should be able to solve all of the clues.
Just so you're aware, some of these shows didn't start in the 2000s, while others didn't end in the 2000s. My main goal was to focus on some of the biggest and most beloved shows from the decade.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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