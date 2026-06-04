2000s TV Crossword Puzzle: The Shows Everyone Was Talking About In The Aughts

What a time the 2000s were for television. The first decade of this century was the gift that kept on giving, one episode after the next. It was a real challenge narrowing down the shows I wanted to feature in this week's quiz, but I think anyone who watched enough TV during the 2000s should be able to solve all of the clues.

Just so you're aware, some of these shows didn't start in the 2000s, while others didn't end in the 2000s. My main goal was to focus on some of the biggest and most beloved shows from the decade.