21 Jump Street: What The Cast Of The 2012 Film Is Doing Now

Personally, it's hard to believe that we’re approaching the 10-year reunion for 21 Jump Street, 2012’s surprisingly fresh, funny big-screen reimagining of the once-famous ‘80s show of the same name. Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, who also co-wrote the film, and continuing the steady rise of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, this R-rated comedy was a raunchy riot, and its sequel, 22 Jump Street, also proved to be an entertaining revamping. Now that we’re nine years removed from the hit movie, the 21 Jump Street cast keeps proving their talents in a multitude of projects. Let’s take a look and see what they’re doing right now.

Jonah Hill (Morton Schmidt)

As Morton Schmidt, a smart-headed but socially awkward police officer who must pose as a high school student in order to track the rising spread of a synthetic drug, Jonah Hill co-wrote and starred in 21 Jump Street. He later reprised this role in 22 Jump Street. Most notably, Hill received two Oscar nominations for his supporting turns in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. His other notable film credits include Superbad, Knocked Up, War Dogs, This is the End, Hail Caesar!, Cyrus, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Django Unchained, Get Him to the Greek, and The Beach Bum. Also, the actor is heard in the How to Train Your Dragon films, The Lego Movie, Horton Hears a Who!, Sausage Party, and Megamind. Additionally, on the small screen, Hill starred in Netflix's Maniac. Most recently, he guest-starred on an episode of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

As a screenwriter, Jonah Hill co-wrote Why Him? He also wrote, produced, and directed mid90s. Additionally, Hill produced Richard Jewell and Apple TV+’s Beastie Boys Story. The actor was also seen in Adidas Originals: Superstar - Change Is a Team Sport. Next, Hill will co-write, produce, and star in Kenya Barris’ untitled Netflix comedy, which will premiere sometime next year.

Channing Tatum (Greg Jenko)

In the role of Greg Jenko, a popular jock-turned-down-on-his-luck police officer who infiltrates a local high school through a revamped program, Channing Tatum proved his unsuspecting comedy skills in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s 21 and 22 Jump Street. Following his breakthrough performance in Step Up, the actor was quick to impress with star turns in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Foxcatcher, Logan Lucky, and Side Effects. Tatum’s other film credits include The Vow, Dear John, the G.I. Joe movies, Haywire, White House Down, Jupiter Ascending, The Hateful Eight, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Hail, Caesar! Furthermore, he's heard in Smallfoot, The Book of Life, and The LEGO Movies.

Most recently, Channing Tatum was seen in Free Guy and heard in Netflix’s America: The Motion Picture. Next, the actor will make his directorial debut with 2022's Dog, which he’ll also produce and star in. Additionally, Tatum will be seen in The Lost City of D and Pussy Island. He’ll also produce and star in Wingmen.

Brie Larson (Molly Tracey)

Playing the part of Molly Tracey, a sociable high school student who befriends our undercover cops, Brie Larson was the female lead in 21 Jump Street. Most notably, the actress won an Oscar for her star-making performance in Room. Larson was also acclaimed for Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy, and The Spectacular Now. Additionally, she plays Carol Danvers, i.e. Captain Marvel, in several MCU movies, including Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Larson’s other notable film credits include Trainwreck, Don Jon, Kong: Skull Island, The Gambler, Rampart, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 13 Going on 30, Hoot, and Greenberg. Furthermore, Larson directed, produced, and starred in Netflix’s Unicorn Store.

Recently, Brie Larson won an Emmy for The Messy Truth VR Experience. She also played Kate Gregson on Showtime’s United States of Tara. Additionally, Larson’s other TV credits include Community, Raising Dad, and Kroll Show. Currently, the actress is filming The Marvels. Furthermore, Larson is expected to star in and executive produce Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry and Netflix’s Lady Business.

Dave Franco (Eric Molson)

As Eric Molson, a popular drug dealer at Sagan High School, Dave Franco plays a secondary antagonist in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s 21 Jump Street. He later reprised his role in 22 Jump Street. Following this performance, Franco’s profile continued to rise with his work in the Neighbors movies, the Now You See Me films, The Disaster Artist, If Beale Street Could Talk, Nerve, Unfinished Business, Warm Bodies, 6 Underground, and The Little Hours. Additionally, the actor can be seen in Superbad, Charlie St. Cloud, Fright Night, Milk, and Greenberg and he can be heard in The LEGO Movie and its 2017 spin-off, The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Furthermore, on television, Dave Franco starred in the final season of ABC’s Scrubs. He can also be seen in Greek, Privileged, and Do Not Disturb. Last year, Franco made his directorial debut with The Rental, which he also produced and co-wrote. He also produced Zola. Currently, Franco is directing Somebody I Used to Know, which he also co-wrote and will produce. As an actor, he’ll be seen in Apple TV+’s The Afterparty and Netflix’s Day Shift.

Rob Riggle (Mr. Walters)

In the role of Mr. Walters, Sagan High School’s odd gym teacher with nefarious dealings, Rob Riggle proved to be the true antagonist in 21 Jump Street. He also provided a cameo in 22 Jump Street. Best known for his work as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Riggle has forged a fine career as a reliable funnyman, especially in Modern Family, SNL, NTSF:SD:SUV::., Human Giant, Gary Unmarried, Wilfred, New Girl, Funny or Die Presents, and Angie Tribeca, to name only a few shows. He can also be heard in American Dad!, Golan the Insatiable, and The Cleveland Show. Currently, Riggle hosts ABC’s Holey Moley. Next, he'll lend his voice to Netflix's My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

Additionally, Rob Riggle’s other film credits include Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Hangover, Furry Vengeance, Larry Crowne, Dumb and Dumber To, Night School, Step Brothers, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, The Other Guys, The Internship, and Absolutely Anything. Most recently, he was seen in The War with Grandpa. Next, Riggle will be heard in The Ark and the Aardvark.

Ice Cube (Captain Dickson)

Playing the part of Captain Dickson, the intensely aggressive leader of the police force, Ice Cube often stole the show in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s 21 and 22 Jump Street. Best known for his involvement in N.W.A., which resulted in the legendary album, Straight Outta Compton, the musician-turned-actor began his movie career with a supporting turn in Boyz n the Hood. From there, Cube appeared in Anaconda, Three Kings, Higher Learning, Ghosts of Mars, Torque, and Rampart. He also wrote and starred in the Friday movies. Additionally, Cube starred in xXx: State of the Union and Barbershop, later producing and starring in the latter's sequels. The actor also starred in and produced Are We There Yet?, Are We Done Yet?, the Ride Along movies, The Longshots, and First Sunday.

Additionally, Ice Cube wrote, produced, and starred in All About the Benjamins and he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in The Players Club. His other starring credits include Fist Fight and last year's The High Note. Next, Ice Cube will star in War of the Worlds. He's also trying to make Last Friday. Most recently, it was announced that Cube would team up Jack Black for next year's Oh Hell No.

Ellie Kemper (Ms. Griggs)

As Ms. Griggs, a teacher who harbors a not-very-subtle crush on Jenko, Ellie Kemper played a smitten character in 21 Jump Street. Most notably, the actress received two Emmy nominations for her titular role in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Additionally, Kemper is well-known for playing Erin Hannon in NBC’s The Office. Furthermore, she can be seen in The Mindy Project. As a voice actress, moreover, Kemper can be heard in We Bare Bears and Sofia the First.

Away from TV, Ellie Kemper is best known for playing Becca in Bridesmaids. She can also be seen in Sex Tape, Laggies, They Came Together, Somewhere, Identity Thief, Get Him to the Greek, and Mystery Team. Additionally, as a voice actress, Kemper can be heard in The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The LEGO Batman Movie, and We Bare Bears: The Movie. Most recently, she was seen in The Stand-In. Next, Kemper will star in Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone. Currently, the movie actress is filming Netflix’s Happiness for Beginners.

Chris Parnell (Mr. Gordon)

In the role of Mr. Gordon, Sagan High School’s drama teacher, Chris Parnell had a supporting part in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s 21 Jump Street. Most notably, he's known for his time on NBC’s SNL. Additionally, Parnell is recognized for his recurring role in NBC’s 30 Rock. As a voice actor, he was heard in FXX’s Archer as Cyril Figgis and Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty as Jerry Smith. Parnell can also be heard in American Dad, Family Guy, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, and WordGirl. Recently, he appeared in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. Next, Parnell is expected to be heard in Netflix’s Dogs in Space.

Away from TV, Chris Parnell’s other film credits include Hot Rod, the Anchorman movies Sisters, The Five-Year Engagement, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Down with Love, The Ladies Man, Battle of the Sexes, and The Ridiculous Six. He can also be heard in the Hotel Transylvania movies. Next, Parnell will be seen in Senior Year and Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone.

Dax Flame (Zack)

Playing the part of Zack, Jenko’s friend, Dax Flame provided an explosive part in 21 and 22 Jump Street. Prior to this performance, he first came into prominence through his popular YouTube channel. Later, Flame appeared in Project X, The Watch, and Another Evil. Following that last title, the internet personality stepped away from acting in order to pursue other projects. Most recently, Flame co-directed, produced, and edited 2019’s documentary, Indoor Garden. He was also the subject of the documentary, Ice Cream Man. Last year, Flame hosted his talk show, Smoothie Madness. The actor keeps an active presence on his channel.

DeRay Davis (Domingo)

As Domingo, the leader of the One Percenters, DeRay Davis played a major antagonist in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s 21 Jump Street. Currently, the actor plays a recurring role as Peaches in FX’s Snowfall. Also, Davis played a recurring role as R.J. in ABC’s My Wife and Kids. His other TV credits include Reno 911! and Empire. Additionally, Davis can be heard in The Boondocks and Black Dynamite.

Furthermore, away from television, DeRay Davis played Ray in the Barbershop movies. His other film credits include Meet the Blacks, Jumping the Broom, Life As We Know It, Old Dogs, Imagine That, Semi-Pro, Scary Movie 4, Johnson Family Vacation, The Fog, School for Scoundrels, Code Name: The Cleaner, License to Wed, Get Him to the Greek, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Drumline: A New Beat, Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars, and How High 2. Most recently, Davis starred in Gully.

Nick Offerman (Deputy Chief Hardy)

In the role of Deputy Chief Hardy, the tough nut police captain who re-assigns Jenko and Schmidt to our retro title-bearing street, Nick Offerman had a notable supporting part in 21 and 22 Jump Street. Most notably, the TV actor played Ron Swanson in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. He also received praise for his work as Karl Weathers in FX’s Fargo Season 2. Additionally, Offerman can be seen in Children’s Hospital, Gilmore Girls, American Body Shop, George Lopez, 24, and NYPD Blue. As a voice actor, furthermore, he can be heard in 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Comrade Detective, Gravity Falls, The Simpsons, and Axe Cop. Currently, Offerman co-hosts NBC’s Making It, for which the star was Emmy-nominated.

Outside of television, Nick Offerman can be seen in The Founder, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Hearts Beat Loud, The Little Hours, and Bad Times at the El Royale, to name only a few of his credits. Most recently, Offerman was heard in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. Next, he’ll be heard in Sing 2 and he’ll be seen in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and Amazon Prime’s A League of Their Own. Moreover, as an author, Offerman recently published Where the Deer and the Antelope Play.

