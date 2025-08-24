I Finally Watched Sinners, And There's One Special Scene I'm Glad Wasn't Spoiled Ahead Of Time
for Spoiler Warning: There’s a whole juke joint of Sinners spoilers down below. If you haven’t watched Ryan Coogler’s vampire movie, please be cautious.
I just recently watched Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s much-talked-about vampire thriller that took the world by storm after landing on the 2025 movie schedule back in April. For several reasons, I waited until well after it became available with an HBO Max subscription to watch it for myself. Though it was hard avoiding spoilers, I did my best for the last four months to not welcome those reveals in through the front door (though no garlic was needed). For that, I’m glad, and there’s one main reason why…
When it comes to powerful, emotional, and unpredictable music moments, Sinners is in a league of its own. While the “Rocky Road to Dublin” scene blew my socks off, and though all those blues numbers had me wanting to go to the crossroads, there’s one special scene that I’m glad I knew nothing about ahead of time…
The Vampires Singing A Haunting Rendition Of 'Will Ye Go, Lassie, Go?' Was So Haunting
When Mary (Hailee Steinfeld) started walking up to Remmick (Jack O’Connell) and his fellow vampires outside the Smokestack Twins’ juke joint, I had a bad feeling about what was about to happen. They had already tried to get in (even using classic vampire manners to gain entry and feast upon the living), but that fear and anxiety washed away as they started to play “Will Ye Go, Lassie Go?” sitting there in the dark.
The Irish folk ballad, which tells the story of a man inviting a woman to join him in the wilderness to gather wildflowers, added a haunting feeling to the scene, yet the calm chords and soft voices were also calming and inviting, if that makes sense. This juxtaposition created a surprising and unforgettable moment that was just perfect.
Remmick Is The Movie's Villain, But This Song Made Me Sympathize With This Complex Character
Watching Remmick playing this timeless Irish song made me see him in a different light. Sure, he’s still a blood-sucking vampire, but in order to become a vampire, you have to be a victim yourself. Was this a song he played back in his native land? Is it something he learned before all his humanity was stripped away? Does it remind him of home? All these questions made me see him less like a straightforward villain but instead something more complex, more sympathetic, and pained than other great vampires from over the years.
I Knew About The 'Rocky Road To Dublin' Scene Before Watching Sinners, But This Quiet Moment Caught Me By Surprise
Despite avoiding CinemaBlend’s five-star Sinners review out of fear of spoiling too much and staying away from any video online about the movie, I learned about the whole “Rocky Road to Dublin” scene thanks to TikTok. However, having that crazy dance number ruined ahead of time must have blinded me to the “Will Ye Go, Lassie Go?” being part of such a powerful scene earlier in the movie.
In a movie that features loud blues numbers, dancing, explosive action, and so much human emotion, this Irish folk song is such a quiet and enchanting moment that genuinely caught me by surprise. More than a week after diving into the movie, it’s the scene I keep thinking about.
Sinners is not only one of the best movies I’ve seen all year, it’s one of the best ever made. You could say it’s because of the vampires, you could say it’s because of Michael B. Jordan’s dual performance, or you could say it’s because of these incredible music moments.
