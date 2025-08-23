I Rewatched KPop Demon Hunters In Theaters For The Sing-Along Event, And Now It's My Favorite Big Screen Experience This Year

As a very big movie fan, I’ve found the crop of 2025 movie releases to be filled with highlights thus far, from Ryan Coogler’s vampire flick Sinners to personal favorite moviegoing experiences out of Companion, The Life Of Chuck and Materialists. But, going to see KPop Demon Hunters at one of its sing-along events in theaters this week proved to me that there’s one movie that I had the most fun watching with an audience. Who knew a movie I could easily stay at home and watch with a Netflix subscription would give me this feeling?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seeing KPop Demon Hunters In Theaters Proved To Me How Much Of A Crowd-Pleaser It Is

When the Sony Animation film became part of the 2025 Netflix releases back in June, it wasn’t on my radar at all. It wasn’t until I heard the word-of-mouth about it that I clicked play from the comfort of my couch, and had a heck of a time with the movie. My first impression was that it's a rare pure feel-good movie that hits familiar narrative beats really well, along with bringing something completely fresh to a movie I’d never seen before. It made me feel like a kid in the best way, and I knew immediately it would become my new comfort movie. It’s also everything you want out of a blockbuster, but in this case, it beat so many Netflix records that it’s now the No. 2 original from the streamer of all time.

I was invited to what might have been the first of KPop Demon Hunters sing-alongs at Netflix headquarters in Hollywood, California, earlier this week. I brought a friend who had viewed it upwards of eight times and did an amazing Zoey cosplay, and another friend who had (somehow) barely heard of it. Both of them had an equally great time seeing it on the big screen as I sat in the middle of them. What really stood out to me is how much fun the movie is to watch in theaters purely because of how funny (and fun) it is. It had been a long time since I watched a movie in theaters that people already loved, and the passion for it was bouncing off the walls.

There were gasps in the audience, particularly as Rumi’s powerful story unfolds , and I got a kick out of what lines fans mouthed the words to. (In our screening in particular, one kid knew every word Healer Han had to say, and I was dying laughing at how cute that is).

(Image credit: Netflix)

And Singing Along To The Movie In A Theater Only Underlines The Movie's Messages

While I wasn’t totally sure what to expect from the crowd regarding the sing-along element of KPop Demon Hunters, I absolutely recommend it, even as someone who generally likes to simply enjoy a movie without a lot of blabber. For Demon Hunters in particular, it actually adds this sort of 3-D effect of feeling like you’re in a HUNTR/X or Saja Boys concert, since fans and audience reactions are so key to the movie itself.

It’s also really fun to follow the lyrics on screen while you watch, whether you know every word, you are learning the lyrics, or have never seen the movie, too. I found myself enjoying bopping along to the music for most of the tracks with my friends and singing to what I knew. The song that I ended up really participating in was “What It Sounds Like”, and it was such a cathartic and memorable experience. In a movie about finding your voice and using it to spread love and joy to others, it really is the perfect movie to be exposed to this way, as well.

It absolutely was the best time I had in a theater all year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I went again this weekend. KPop Demon Hunters is playing across North America, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand this weekend. You grab your tickets on Fandango now!

