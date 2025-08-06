Luke Hemsworth Hilariously Took Over A Recent James Bond Casting Conversation, And I Think He's Being Too Hard On Himself

Sometimes you just know you’re not cut out for a job, a gig, or in the case of an actor, a role. For 2025 TV star Luke Hemsworth, that bridge too far is apparently playing 007. However, I think that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf actor is being a bit too hard on himself for the reason why he thinks he’s not cut out to wear this mythical tuxedo.

As he sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live , the Westworld vet was present when Dark Wolf co-star Tom Hopper was asked about how he feels about talk tipping him as a potential James Bond. I wonder if Hopper kept his status as a previous Bond odds frontrunner in mind, as he provided this statement:

The thing is, James Bond for any British actor is like the pinnacle goal, you know, so to even be in a list to be considered, I find that an honor in itself really, so yeah. If the call ever comes, I'll have a conversation.

Oh, if that doesn’t sound like Henry Cavill’s 2022 James Bond comments, I don’t know what does. The Umbrella Academy alum is somewhat on the same playing field as Luke Hemsworth, however, as both men are respectively 40 and 44 at the time of this writing. Previous rumors were suggesting that Bond 26 is looking for a “thirty something” 007 , so that would disqualify both men - but just barely.

However that’s not where the eldest Hemsworth brother counted himself out for any shaken not stirred drinks on camera. Jumping in right as Tom Hopper finished his bit, Luke Hemsworth pulled the total opposite of shooting one’s shot with these remarks:

They haven't asked me. … No. They're like, 'James Bond's not 5'9," dude.'

I know it’s supposed to be fun, self-deprecating talk, but I think Mr. Hemsworth is counting himself out for the wrong reason. After all, if you look up Daniel Craig’s height online, you’ll find 5’10” as the commonly reported figure. While that’s the shortest of the official 007 acting legacy, it’s not too far from the tallest actor’s stature - as Sean Connery's James Bond movies tower not only in legacy, but also through the man's 6’2” height.

However, as host Andy Cohen further stoked the conversation, he pointed out where Luke stands in the Hemsworth Brothers’ height rankings . That, of course, led this Hemsworth to admit further comedic defeat, acknowledging that he’s the shortest of his three brothers.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf co-star Tom Hopper, on the other hand, would be the tallest potential actor to play the role, as he stands at 6'5". Perhaps it's best to leave this situation where it is before this becomes an official game of height comparisons. If you want to see Hopper and Hemsworth expanding the universe of Jack Carr's best selling thrillers, you can binge this prequel spinoff on August 27th - with Season 1 of The Terminal List currently being available for streaming only on Prime Video.