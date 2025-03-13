Womp, Womp: The Truth Behind Jason Isaacs' Nude Scene On The White Lotus Was Revealed, And It'll Likely Disappoint A Few Fans

Sorry if you got your hopes up.

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3.
(Image credit: HBO)

The mysteries are unfolding on The White Lotus as it airs on the 2025 TV schedule, and we’ve certainly got our theories about which Season 3 character will wind up dead after a week at the titular Thailand resort. Many of the guests have something to hide, but for Jason Isaacs’ Timothy in the latest episode, everything was on full display. More details about Isaacs’ nude scene have been exposed, but the same can’t be said for the actor’s actual family jewels.

The White Lotus fans got more than they bargained for from Timothy Ratliff in “Hide or Seek” (streaming now with a Max subscription). Jason Isaacs’ character committed the ultimate of wardrobe malfunctions while lounging around with his family at their luxe accommodations, allowing his robe to fall open and flash his penis to his wife, children and a mouth-agape home audience. The actors portraying his younger children clarified to TVInsider, however, that we didn’t see the Harry Potter actor’s real magic wand. Sam Nivola, who plays Lochlan, said:

That wasn’t his real penis.

Sarah Catherine Hook, the actress portraying Timothy’s middle child Piper (who has us both intrigued and worried about her), confirmed as much, saying:

It was a prosthetic. It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic.

Sam Nivola agreed, adding:

He’s like, ‘It’s my fake dick scene today!’

It’s absolutely hilarious to think about Jason Isaacs strutting around set in anticipation of his full-frontal scene, though I suppose some fans might be disappointed that they didn’t get the fully authentic show. Lochlan and Piper were justifiably aghast at their father’s faux pas, while Parker Posey (a brilliant casting choice) and Patrick Schwarzenegger were all too amused as Tim's wife and son.

Those who have enjoyed Jason Isaacs’ other characters over the years — particularly Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies — had some wild reactions to seeing the actor’s “basilisk.” While some certainly didn’t mind the robe slip, others may have complicated feelings during their next Wizarding World movie marathon.

The experience may have been new and exciting for the actor, but this was far from The White Lotus’ first foray into male nudity. For one thing, we’ve already seen a nude scene from Patrick Schwarzenegger — who plays Timothy’s older son Saxon — as we got a full view from behind in The White Lotus’ Season 3 premiere. But past seasons have also featured actors wearing penis prosthetics.

In Season 1, Steve Zahn’s character bared it all, though the actor later revealed that was the work of a fake phallus as well as a body double. Then in Season 2, Theo James reportedly used a prosthetic when his character was shown in the buff as he changed into swim trunks.

We’re halfway through the Thailand adventure that is The White Lotus’ third season, and I’m personally grateful for this moment of levity for Jason Isaacs’ character. Timothy is sinking deeper and deeper into futile desperation as his whole world implodes at home — unbeknownst to his family — and I can’t imagine the future holds bright things for the man who has now stolen both his wife’s bottle of Lorazepam and the gun carelessly left behind by Gaitok.

There’s also the question of why Greg Hunt is there, and whether or not we need to be worried about Belinda. Honestly, who are we NOT worried about at this point? Tune in to see who dies and who’s responsible for it when The White Lotus continues at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on HBO and Max.

Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

