I’ve Been Wondering If Grey’s Anatomy Will Bring Piper Perabo Back For Season 22, And Someone Asked Her

Spoiler alert! This story discusses spoilers from Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 21 finale, so if you’re not caught up, stream the episode with a Netflix subscription or Hulu subscription before continuing.

I had a feeling that Piper Perabo was going to wreak havoc on Grey Sloan Memorial when she was cast as a recurring guest star on Grey’s Anatomy, and she did not disappoint. The Yellowstone actress put on one hell of a performance as a desperate mother who holds an operating room full of surgeons hostage until a risky brain surgery is performed on her daughter. So is there a chance we might see Perabo reprise that role in Season 22?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 ended in an explosive cliffhanger, leaving us with lots of questions until the medical drama resumes on the 2025 TV schedule in October. The last we saw of Piper Perabo’s Jenna, she was being arrested for threatening the surgeons with a gas tank and a flint, but when TV Insider asked if we might see her again, the actress said:

It was so fun when they called … I’m on a streak of just like evil, powerful women. I literally was talking with the writers’ room about [that] — because it literally is, like, boom, season out — and so I was talking with them about the immediate aftermath because it’s not totally clear where everyone is in the building.

She makes a good point about the confusion that followed the explosion. In fact, the only people we know for sure are safe are Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Ben Warren (Jason George), who both saw the explosion from the parking lot, and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), who had already left the hospital following her “honeymoon” with Chris Carmack’s Link.

I had assumed Jenna had already been taken away by the police, but Piper Perabo’s next comment is really interesting. She continued:

When you see the explosion, it wasn’t clear which hallway certain people are in… So I talked to them a lot about that immediate moment, and also, is escape possible? Given the chaos of the explosion, could I escape?

I had already wondered if Piper Perabo might make another appearance — her daughter is still in the hospital, after all — but I hadn’t actually considered that she might escape police custody in the aftermath of the explosion!

It makes sense that she might try. Jenna already proved to be a pretty loose cannon (too soon?) by introducing the gas tank bomb in the first place. If people do die in the explosion, things are going to get a lot worse for her.

(Image credit: Anne Marie Fox/Disney)

As far as what Piper Perabo’s conversations with the Grey’s Anatomy writers entailed, she kept things vague — though not quite as vague as when she danced around Coyote Ugly 2 rumors — but I still love the idea that an unhinged Jenna is still running around that universe.

There’s been some debate about what we’ll be walking into when Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premieres. We were led to believe that Link may have been in the OR with the gas tank that caused the explosion — a fact that Chris Carmack has had some social media fun with by recreating a famous Friends scene that featured the death of a different TV doctor.

There’s still reason to hope for Link’s survival, though, and we really won’t know anything until we return to Grey Sloan. Tune in to see who — if anyone — was lost to Jenna’s explosion and whether we’ll see Piper Perabo return to the scene of the crime. Season 22 premieres at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, October 9, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.