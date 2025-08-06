Critics Have Seen The Pickup, And They Seem To Agree Where The ‘Forgettable’ Eddie Murphy Action Comedy Falls Short
Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer also star.
There are plenty of options on the 2025 movie calendar currently fulfilling the role of summer blockbuster if you’re looking at a trip to the theater, but sometimes isn’t it nice to not have to leave your house? The Pickup, a new heist comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription starting August 6, but critics seem to think its cast’s comedic talents — especially Murphy’s — are wasted.
There’s no denying how funny the three leading actors are, and this movie sees the Saturday Night Live alums playing armored car drivers who get mixed up in a heist run by Keke Palmer’s Zoe. One would hope that this flick from director Tim Story would play to their strengths, and while THR’s Lovia Gyarkye says Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy’s chemistry does help, it sounds like this movie may clash as badly as the trio’s red carpet outfits. The critic writes:
Pete Hammond of Deadline points out the similarities between The Pickup and The Bad Guys 2, the animated sequel in theaters now that’s also receiving mixed reviews. That’s probably not a great thing to hear for fans of Eddie Murphy’s best movies. In this one, the veteran comedic actor plays it low-key, allowing Pete Davidson to carry the comedic weight. Hammond says:
Travis Hopsin of Punch Drunk Critic rates it 2.5 stars out of 5, saying that Eddie Murphy is relegated to the straight-man role in The Pickup, which is not a natural spot for him. Even those hoping to see Marshawn Lynch get his due in a supporting role will be disappointed, Hopsin says, writing:
Alex Harrison of ScreenRant says The Pickup ventures into so-bad-it’s-good territory by taking its action too seriously and thereby wasting its comedic cast. Though the critic ended up rating it just 3 out of 10, he walks away with more positive feelings than negative, writing:
Matt Goldberg of The Wrap agrees with the consensus above, except for any of the parts where critics found the scarce laugh or redeeming quality. It’s best chance of success, per Goldberg, “is hoping that autoplay sends it to someone’s screen and the viewer is too indifferent to hit the stop button.” The critic continues:
It sounds like critics were definitely hoping for more from Eddie Murphy in this role, because it wasn’t just the above reviews that posted negative ratings for The Pickup. The action comedy holds a 43% Rotten Tomatoes score as of this writing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Some said there are laughs to be found, though, so if this sounds like a movie you want to check out — without even leaving your home — fire up Prime Video and draw your own conclusions! The Pickup will be available to stream on Wednesday, August 6.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.