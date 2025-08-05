A Lot Of Outfit Spoilers Have Already Come Out For The Devil Wears Prada 2. How Does The Creative Team Feel?

At this point, it's very evident that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in production in New York City. While the film remains in the works under the production name “Cerulean,” New Yorkers have been able to watch the Prada cast run in and out of buildings in absolutely stunning designer clothes. The stars sometimes even wave at fans who stop and watch the production. As a result, many of the costume choices have circulated online and, now, a member of the creative team is commenting on how they feel about the leaks.

Prada 2 scribe Aline Brosh McKenna recently caught up with IndieWire and opened up about being excited to work with the all-star cast. She also discussed the on-set photos fans have shared online. It may be easy to assume that the team would have been bummed out about these costume “spoilers” dropping before the movie is even finished filming. However, McKenna doesn’t feel any sort of negative feelings, and she explained why that's the case:

People will stand outside just for a glimpse of these actors and these characters that they love because seeing them in wardrobe has really excited people, especially since it’s a fashion movie. We knew there would be a lot of interest.

It would be hard to prevent fans from wanting a sneak peak at the wardrobe choices, especially considering the movie is filming in one of the most heavily trafficked cities in the world, and fashion is such a draw to the film. When the sequel was greenlit, the potential wardrobe choices were speculated upon arguably due to the iconic nature of the first film. The Devil Wears Prada encapsulated early 2000s designer fashion and style. It’s imperative that the sequel encapsulates the modern era and how fashion has evolved as these characters have gotten older.

Thankfully, it seems like costume designer Molly Rogers has done a great job with her choices. One of the main ways that fashion has evolved is through tailoring and unlike in the early 2000s, high-end fashion is about more suit-like pieces that are well structured. You can see this encapsulated in on-set fashion photos of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, who both are wearing sleek trousers and blazers that emulate this modern fashion focus. You can see a photo from set below:

Aline Brosh McKenna also pointed out that it’s not just the fashion that’s changed since 2006. Social media is now a factor, as evidenced by the viral set photos. Shooting movies in the 2000s could arguably be a bit more quiet, even despite some potential paparazzi. Fans weren’t snapping photos with iPhones that will be uploaded on social media, and movie elements like Emily Blunt’s stylish costume weren't broadcast to the world so immediately. The writer explained:

I personally hadn’t experienced this level of people coming out [to the set], but it’s the world we live in. In many ways, we’re speaking to a different world than we did in 2006. … It stems from like a legitimate desire to see these characters again. As long as everyone’s safe, what an honor that people are still interested.

Well, I’m glad that the creatives are seeing this kind of attention as a positive rather than a negative. Fans have been waiting almost 20 years to see these characters on the big screen again, and the sight of the all-star cast together in character again is so exciting. Even though the costumes may have been seen by the world, the Devil Wears Prada 2 script is still being kept under wraps, so fans still have much to speculate about before the movie finally hits theaters.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases on May 1st, 2026.