Halle Berry Is Joining Forces With A DC Alum For A Thriller, And I‘m Already Sold On This Intense-Sounding Flick

Halle Berry has been absent from superhero universes since notably playing Catwoman in 2004, but she is teaming up with another DC alum for a new project. The actress has had her hands full with movies like The Union and Never Let Go releasing very close to each other in 2024, and the Oscar winner isn’t slowing down any time soon. Her new film is an intense international thriller, and I actually can’t wait to see her join forces with an A+ co-star.

According to Deadline, Berry is set to star alongside Djimon Hounsou in Red Card, which is based on real events in Africa. The thriller follows Max, played by Hounsou, who is a ranger fending off animal poachers in Kenya. The disappearance of his son leads him to form an alliance with FBI supervisor Amanda, played by Berry, who is fighting trafficking rings in Africa. Filming is set to take the duo around the continent, as shooting will take place in both Maasai Mara, Kenya and Casablanca, Morocco.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/20th Century Studios)

While Halle Berry may be the "movie star" here, Hounsou is a decorated actor himself. He gained prominence when he joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s Amistad, and even more attention after being nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Blood Diamond. He starred in some of the best films of the 2000s, and has since become a recognizable actor for his performances in franchises like A Quiet Place, the MCU, where he had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy, and the DCEU, where he played The Wizard in both Shazam movies. He can be both a character actor and a leading man, and I’m predicting great chemistry with Berry, who has also had a varied career.

This must have been quite a special project for both Berry and Hounsou to be able to attach themselves to the international production. Berry has two other films that she's attached to in pre-production, including the upcoming horror film, Maude v Maude, with Angelina Jolie. Honsou has three films in pre-production, and one in production, making him one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Red Card would make lucky number four for the Rebel Moon actor, so this story must be an important one to tell.

There is a lot to be excited about in Red Card aside from just this casting. The movie will be directed by Joel Souza and written by Oscar winning screenwriter Nick Vallelonga and Midnight Run writer George Gallo. Souza has expressed praise for the script, and the talent attached which will undoubtedly bring this story to life. The movie is still in the pre-production process, with casting of supporting parts not yet completed. However with this kind of leading talent involved, I’m sure the producers will get this project in production in no time.

It may be a while before Red Card heads to the big screen, but in the meantime, you can see Halle Berry alongside Chris Hemsworth in her upcoming movie, Crime 101, which is set to be released on February 13th, 2026. You can also see Djimon Hounsou in Shiver, a survival thriller set to be released in July of 2026. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming next year, make sure to consult our 2026 movie release schedule.