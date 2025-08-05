The Naked Gun's Liam Neeson Just Complimented Pamela Anderson’s ‘Sourdough,’ And Swoon

Pamela Anderson may not have been able to join Naked Gun 33 ½ due to scheduling conflicts at the time, but it’s a good thing for everyone that her casting worked out for the spoof franchise''s legacy-quel. Not only did she get to show off her comedic skills on the big screen, but the film sparked her romance with current boyfriend, Liam Neeson. If you want more proof that The Naked Gun co-stars are swoonworthy together, Neeson just complimented Anderson’s “sourdough” and it’s making me gush.

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and that’s absolutely the case for The Naked Gun’s Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. While talking to Sirius XM about their time in the 2025 movie release, she talked about cooking being one of her hobbies, and the Taken actor got real about being won over by the Baywatch actress’s “sourdough.” And I’m definitely talking about actual sourdough bread, since that would make for a disturbing euphemism.

Her sourdough bread is phenomenal.

Unlike what you’d find in their new parody movie, there's no food innuendo on display here. Liam Neeson is truly in awe of Pamela Anderson’s sourdough recipe. That’s the cutest thing to see a man confidently praise his girlfriend’s cooking with Anderson blushing in response.

I’m sure there’s no argument here about what a great cook Pamela Anderson is. The Canadian-American actress does have her own cooking show for Canada’s Flavour Network called Pamela’s Cooking with Love. The cooking series features Anderson and other chefs on Vancouver Island making plant-based dishes. So, I’m sure the actress’s baked goods are just as yummy.

An insider claimed that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson reportedly get along so well and enjoy each other’s company. The Last Showgirl actress continued to talk about bringing delicious baked goods on set, which I'm sure helped win the Irish actor over:

I baked a lot on set. I brought sourdough bread to Liam and cookies and muffins. Kept me busy. Kept me out of trouble.

Fresh sourdough bread and muffins? Yeah, Liam Neeson didn’t stand a chance against Pamela Anderson’s baking. The Home Improvement vet said the Star Wars actor had a “very special” muffin he liked....and nope, still nothing sexual here. As she was talking about one filled with bran and molasses.

If I keep talking about Liam Neeson loving Pamela Anderson’s muffins, I’ll keep flashing back to one of SNL ’s funniest sketches involving suggestive food lines, NPR’s Delicious Dish. But hey, it’s the perfect thing to talk about when promoting a movie centered on hilarious innuendos, even if the two co-stars are talking about the real deal.

Seeing Liam Neeson sending high praises to Pamela Anderson’s “sourdough” and bran muffins warms my heart. Their romantic banter off-set is already giving me rom-com vibes in the best, most unexpected way. With all of the chemistry the two share in one radio interview, I’m even more psyched to see what the dynamic pairing will bring to The Naked Gun in theaters now.